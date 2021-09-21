A heated staredown between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant turned into a serious exchange of punches during their pre-fight press conference on Tuesday afternoon at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.

Brawl at Alvarez Vs. Plant's Press Conference

Based on the current pound-for-pound boxer list of ESPN, Alvarez is ranked No. 1. Alvarez and Plant are scheduled to fight for the unified super-middleweight title on November 6 in Las Vegas, but the two boxers started their scheduled fight more than a month early.

According to ESPN, Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant got into an ugly punching exchange during a stare-down at a news conference Tuesday. The nose-to-nose and exchanged words during the stare-down between the two boxers resulted in a brawl.

Alvarez told ESPN that Plant called him a "motherf---er," which prompted Alvarez to shove Plant back. Plant then came forward and gave Alvarez a left hook, but Alvarez dodged it and answered with a punching combination.

After the brawl, Plant was left with a cut under his right eye while Alvarez was bleeding from a very small cut on his left forearm, most likely due to the combination he threw.

Alvarez Vs. Plant Off the Ring

Despite the exchange of punches, the press conference resumed, but tensions remained high in the building. The two boxers had to be separated one more time before they were escorted off the stage.

Meanwhile, Plant said that he doesn't understand why Alvarez got upset with the use of that word when Alvarez used it against Demetrius Andrade during the press conference following their fight in May.

The clip of Alvarez using the word that was pointed out by Plant went viral after it surfaced on the internet.

"But now all of a sudden those words mean something completely different? ... Now all of a sudden I'm talking about his mama?" Plant said.

On the other hand, it was not clear whether the cut acquired by Plant would delay the fight of the two boxers, but Alvarez said it was just a small cut. Plant also clarified to the media during the press conference that the cut was due to the sunglasses that he was wearing during the exchange of punches at the press conference.

Furthermore, Plant has been blasting Alvarez and his camp, which is run by coach Eddy Reynoso, for weeks. The training partner of the current ranked no. 1 pound-for-pound, Oscar Valdez, tested positive for a banned substance, but he was not suspended for it. Since there was no disciplinary action given, it prompted Plant to accuse Reynoso's team, including Alvarez, of using performance-enhancing drugs.

The allegation of Plant was not new for Alvarez's camp because in 2018, Alvarez was suspended for six months for the banned substance clenbuterol.

However, Alvarez and his team denied the allegation of using performance-enhancing drugs and claimed that it only came from tainted meat in his home country of Mexico.

Written By: Jess Smith

WATCH: FULL VIDEO - CANELO SWERVES CALEB PLANT SLAP! LANDS PUNCH ON HIM AS BOTH ALMOST FIGHT AT FACE OFF - Fight Hub TV

