The attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie on Wednesday said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has all the information it needs to complete the investigation into the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito's fiance.

In a text message to ABC7, Steven Bertolino said the FBI informed him that "they have all the information they need for this investigation."

He then told the outlet to ask and confirm with the FBI "if the matter is closed." He also said that Laundrie's remains have not yet been returned to the family.

Police Hope Brian Laundrie's 'Digital Footprint' Will Provide 'Clues'

Police were hoping that Brian Laundrie's "digital footprint" and phones would provide clues or contain never-before-seen information about his and Gabby Petito's death.

North Port Police Department spokesman Josh Taylor said Laundrie's social media profiles would be included in the investigation.

"Everything that's been gathered in digital information, the digital footprint that's never been revealed that will certainly be a part of [the FBI's] entire case," he noted.

The couple was reportedly active on social media, documenting their cross-country road trip on various platforms. The two were traveling to Oregon when Gabby Petito stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by the police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

On September 19, Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

The coroner also said that Petito was not pregnant at the time of her death, and her body was left in the wilderness for three to four weeks.

Brian Laundrie's Death

Brian Laundrie has been the subject of a manhunt as investigators searched for clues in Gabby Petito's death.

The month-long chase for Laundrie came to an end after the FBI announced that the skeletal remains discovered in a Florida park belonged to him.

The remains found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20 were confirmed to belong to Laundrie after a "comparison to known dental records."

Bertolino said the initial autopsy of Laundrie's remains did not uncover a cause or manner of his death. He noted that the autopsy by the Sarasota County medical examiner did not produce concrete results on Laundrie's death.

Bertolino said the remains of Petito's fiance were already sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination. He noted that the results of the forensic anthropologist's examination of Laundrie's remains are expected this month.

Forensic anthropologists analyze human remains, conduct DNA tests and look for signs of weapon evidence to help determine how a person died, whether accidental, suicide, homicide, or natural.

