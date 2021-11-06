A federal jury has convicted a Texas nightclub magnate in a case he was accused of allowing cocaine sales in the bathrooms of his clubs to keep profits high.

According to The Dallas Morning News, a Dallas federal jury on Friday convicted Alfredo Navarro Hinojosa of managing drug premises, conspiracy to manage drug premises, and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine following a six-week trial and four days of deliberation.

Texas Nightclub King Arrested for Drug Crimes

Prosecutors reportedly revealed the lucrative business strategy of Alfredo Navarro Hinojosa that prompted the jury to convict him on charges related to drugs.

The prosecutors said the Texas nightclub king has allowed drug dealers to openly peddle cocaine in the bathrooms of his clubs across Texas..

Aside from the nightclub magnate, the jury also convicted Hinojosa's general manager, Miguel Casas, and a promoter, Martin Salvador Rodriguez, on similar charges.

A lower-level bathroom dealer, Cesar Mendez, was also convicted of possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute. The four men were taken into custody pending hearings.

In a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Texas, it said the overall case included more than 30 defendants, all of whom have been convicted, including former Dallas police officers Eddie Villarreal and Craig Woods, who handled security for the clubs.

Hinojosa, Rodriguez, and Casas face 10 years to life in prison, while Mendez faces a minimum of 10 years. Sentencing dates have yet to be scheduled.

The case started almost a decade ago when the investigation launched in 2012. Hinojosa was arrested in December 2017. The trial began in late September.

The 59-year-old Texas nightclub king initially agreed to plead guilty shortly after his arrest. But he later changed his mind and decided to go to trial, despite giving federal authorities a confession.

According to Hinojosa's lawyer Chris Lewis, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on 17 of the 20 counts against his client. He said 16 of those counts were for managing a drug premises, and one was for structuring.

READ NEXT: More Than $50M of Methamphetamine Being Smuggled Into U.S. Seized by Texas Border Protection Officers

Bathroom Cocaine Sales in Alfredo Navarro Hinojosa's Nightclubs

During the trial, the prosecutors presented evidence of 17 controlled drug buys at the OK Corral Dallas, OK Corral Fort Worth, and Far West nightclubs, owned by Hinojosa, between 2013 and 2016.

The prosecutors said half a dozen informants, all under the supervision of FBI agents, bought bag after bag of cocaine from traffickers operating out of the bathrooms of the clubs.

Court records showed that drug dealers sold as many as 200 baggies of cocaine each weekend. These drugs sales reportedly increased revenue at the clubs between $9 million and $12 million.

At the trial, several security guards who worked inside the clubs testified that Hinojosa, Casas, and Rodriguez knew the drug trafficking inside the clubs and even ordered security personnel to allow it.

Some drug traffickers, previously charged and convicted in the case, also admitted that they could freely peddle cocaine in the clubs.

FBI agents had installed court-ordered microphones and a camera in Hinojosa's office. They also sought and obtained more than a dozen wiretaps in the case.

In one of these recorded calls, the FBI said the Texas nightclub king was heard saying, "we can't really clean it because then we lose business," adding that they "need cocaine."

READ MORE: Drug Kingpin Admits Owning 4,000 Kilos of Cocaine Causing $24m Drug Empire Reaching Alabama and Texas to Crumble

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: His Nightclub Empire Made Millions Because You Could Buy Cocaine in the Bathrooms - From Fort Worth Star-Telegram