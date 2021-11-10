A Florida woman was reportedly scouring the overgrown brush in the area where Brian Laundrie's partial remains were found to find more bones belonging to Gabby Petito's fiance.

According to The Sun, the unidentified woman spent five hours a day combing the Carlton Reserve for the last 10 days. A TikTok user named chroniclesofolivia posted the footage of the woman searching for the rest of Laundrie's remains.

The Florida woman was seen in a video in a gray sleeveless shirt using a stick to comb through the high brush at the reserve.

The TikTok user, whose account boasts over 1.2 million subscribers, claimed that half of Laundrie's remains were found by authorities and implied that more bones are still around the area. Some internet sleuths were intrigued by the woman's theory, New York Post reported.

One user commented on one of the TikTok videos, asking how did the woman know that half of Laundrie's remains were not recovered. The user noted that law enforcement did not disclose this information.

Another user wrote on one of chroniclesofolivia's clips that all it takes was for the Florida woman to find the other part of Laundrie's skull, adding that it could be a big clue in the case as the cause of death remains inconclusive.

Other users thanked the Florida woman for continuing the search for Laundrie's remains since authorities had already stopped.

Sleeping Bag Found Where Brian Laundrie's Remains Were Found

A "local woman" reportedly found a sleeping bag near where Brian Laundrie's remains were found. The Sun reported that a TikTok video showed where the "old sleeping bag" was found. It was reportedly hidden among the leaves and dirt along the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park trail.

The caption noted that it was where the "law enforcement had the tent and the perimeter set up." One user commented that the sleeping bag was much older than something Laundrie may have used.

Another user wrote that the "sloppiness of this entire investigation" is embarrassing," adding that Gabby Petito deserves "so much better than this."

Brian Laundrie's Death

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

On September 19, Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

Laundrie has been the subject of a manhunt as investigators searched for clues in Petito's disappearance and death. The month-long chase for Laundrie came to an end after the FBI announced that the skeletal remains discovered at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20 belonged to him.

The remains were confirmed to belong to Laundrie after a "comparison to known dental records." Authorities earlier said that Laundrie's "compromised" skull was found at the park.

Steven Bertolino, the attorney for Laundrie's family, said the initial autopsy of Laundrie's remains did not uncover a cause or manner of his death. He noted that the autopsy by the Sarasota County medical examiner did not produce concrete results on Laundrie's death.

Bertolino said the remains of Petito's fiance were already sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination. He noted that the results of the forensic anthropologist's examination are expected this month.

WATCH: Partial Human Remains Found Near Florida Search Site for Brian Laundrie, DNA Testing To Follow - From NBC News





