A former Mixed Martial Arts fighter was sentenced to more than three years of jail time after he punched a police officer during the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Identified as Scott Fairlamb, the 44-year-old former mixed martial artist received 41 months of imprisonment, marking the longest jail time among 32 riot-related sentences handed by the court so far, Associated Press reported.

According to U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, the sentence he handed down to the former MMA fighter was significant because it was the first one for assaulting a police officer.

Aside from his jail time, Lamberth also said that the former mixed martial artist will pay $2,000 and be "under supervised release" for three years after his jail time, The Daily Mail reported.

Fairlamb was placed under the custody of the authorities on January 22. He was arrested at his home in Stockholm, New Jersey. He pleaded guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting an officer.

READ NEXT: Trump Allies John Eastman and Jason Miller Face Subpoena From January 6 Capitol Riot Panel

Ex-MMA Fighter Weeps in the Trial

Before receiving his sentence of 41 months in prison, Fairlamb reportedly wept in the trial court and was sorry for what he did to the officer.

Fairlamb reportedly apologized for disgracing his family's name, as his father was also a veteran who served in the United States military.

"I take full responsibility for what I did that day... That's not who I am. That's not who I was raised to be," Fairlamb underscored.

Prosecutors believe that Fairlamb was one of the first people to breach the Capitol during the riot, New York Post reported.

A video used in the court revealed that Fairlamb - who wore a camouflage jacket, navy blue scarf, and a beanie - yelled at an officer. The video also showed that another police approached the former MMA fighter from behind to calm him down, but Fairlamb shoved the man.

As he left the Capitol building, Fairlamb was also seen harassing a group of officers who tried to control the mob and punch an officer from the Metropolitan Police Department in the head. The officer was not injured but described his experience in the Capitol riot as the "scariest day of his career."

According to reports, Fairlamb also recorded himself in a video shouting, "What [do] patriots do? We f**king disarm them, and then we storm the f**king Capitol.

Prosecutors argued in August that Fairlamb's MMA experience made him "well aware" of the injured he can inflict on the officer.

"His actions and words on that day all indicate a specific intent to obstruct congressional proceeding through fear, intimidation, and violence, including violence against uniformed police officers," the prosecutors said.

Injured Police Officers During the Capitol Riot

Around 140 police officers were attacked during the Capitol riot, and five have since died, including Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was sprayed with a chemical irritant.

Meanwhile, four officers who responded in the Capitol riot reportedly committed suicide. The said officers were identified as Officers Kyle DeFreytag, Gunther Hashida, Howard Liebengood, and Jeffrey Smith.

More than 500 arrests were made in connection to the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

READ NEXT: FBI Confiscates LEGO Set of U.S. Capitol Building From Alleged Riot Leader as More Than 500 Charged

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Capitol Rioter Sentenced to 41 Months for Assaulting Officer - From CBS Evening News