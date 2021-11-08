The House committee select panel that probes the January 6 Capitol riot issued subpoenas on Monday directed to six close allies of ex-President Donald Trump that endorsed false claims on election fraud or worked to overturn the election results in Congress.

The documents released by the said committee revealed that the investigators thought that each of the new targets played a role in Trump's month's long push to overturn the results of the previous presidential elections, Independent reported.

The set of subpoenas shows a focus on how the allies of former President Trump devised a strategy for contesting the election results from legal processes at the state and federal level to messaging around claims of fraud, The Hill reported.

"The Select Committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in the Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all," the Chairman of the House Select Committee on January 6 Attack, Bennie Thompson, said in a statement.

Trump Allies John Eastman and Jason Miller Slammed with Subpoena

The subpoena issued by the Capitol Riot House Select Committee demands that any witnesses turn over documents this month and sit for statements in early December, according to The New York Times report.

Lawyer John Eastman was among the individuals whom the Capitol riot committee issued with the subpoena.

According to reports, Eastman was the one who drafted the memo that laid out how Trump could use Congress to try to overturn the election. Furthermore, the subpoena for Eastman also revealed that he hosted a meeting on January 2 with "some 300 state legislators" where he said that they have to "make sure" someone who did not get elected will be in the White House.

The subpoena for Eastman also mentioned that he met with former President Trump and ex-Vice President Mike Pence to discuss his memo where he underscored the authority of the vice president to eject election results.

Aside from Eastman, Trump's Senior Adviser Jason Miller was also subpoenaed by the committee as they accused him of spreading the false claim of "widespread fraud and coordinated with the former president and his personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani in attempts to overturn the elections."

Other Trump Allies Subpoenaed by the Capitol Riot Committee

Aside from Eastman and Miller, four other allies of the former president were also subpoenaed by the committee, including Bill Stepien, Angela McCallum, Michael Flynn, and Bernard Kerik.

Stepien, who was Trump's re-election campaign manager, encouraged the state and party officials to influence the outcome of the election by asking states to delay electoral votes and by sending multiple slates of the votes to Congress.

Angela McCallum, the Trump campaign's national executive assistant, was believed to tell a Michigan representative about their authority to an alternate slate of electors and reportedly left a voice mail if the Trump campaign has the support of the said representative.

Meanwhile, Michael Flynn reportedly attended an Oval meeting where participants talked about "seizing voting machines." Furthermore, ex-Ney York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik reportedly engaged in a meeting in Willard Hotel as he worked to promote litigation and "Stop the Steal" efforts.

The recent subpoenas issued by the January 6 Capitol Riot committee are known to be the fifth batch they released regarding the insurrection.

