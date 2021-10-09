After President Joe Biden declined former President Donald Trump's request to withhold White House documents from a House committee probing the Capitol riot, Trump said he will "take all necessary and appropriate steps" to shield those records from investigators.

Trump has resorted to writing to the National Archives on Friday to tell the office that he's formally asserting "executive privilege over these records," even though he has not been in the White House since January 20.

The former president said he has determined that "the extremely broad set of documents and records, potentially numbering in the millions," contain "information subject to executive privilege including presidential communications, deliberate process, and attorney-client privileges, The Daily Mail reported.

He ended with what seemed like a legal threat if the House committee continued to seek records from the Trump administration by saying, "I will take all necessary and appropriate steps to defend the Office of the Presidency."

In a statement released on Friday, Donald Trump accused Democrats of being "drunk on power" and using "Congress to persecute their political opponents." He also slammed Democrats for launching "fake impeachments" against him.

"The Democrats are drunk on power, but this dangerous assault on our Constitution and important legal precedent will not work. This Committee's fake investigation is not about January 6th any more than the Russia Hoax was about Russia," Trump noted.

Instead, the former president said it's about "using the power of the government to silence" him and the Make America Great Again movement, "the greatest such achievement of all time."

White House on Joe Biden's Decision Not to Withhold Capitol Riot Documents

The White House on Friday said that Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot last January 6.

"President Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified as to any of the documents," White House Counsel Dana Remus said in a letter to the National Archives.

Remus noted that "the constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself."

According to Remus, the House committee is examining an assault on the Constitution and democratic institutions "provoked and fanned by those sworn to protect them."

Remus added that the conduct under investigation "extends far beyond typical deliberations concerning the proper discharge of the President's constitutional responsibilities."

For her part, White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday noted that the tranche of documents released to the House committee is only the first, and the White House would evaluate succeeding requests on a case-by-case basis.

While offering no specific details on the documents, Psaki only said they are Trump administration White House records responsive to the committee's request to the National Archives.

A source familiar with the matter told NBC News that the National Archives started scouring records in its possession for items responsive to the committee's request issued last August The source said the National Archives has been producing relevant documents on a regular basis since then.

Documents Requested by House Committee Probing Capitol Riot

In late August, the House committee, which investigates the January 6 Capitol riot, requested White House records from the National Archives, along with documents from the departments of Justice, Defense, Homeland Security, and Interior and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the FBI.

The House committee also asked telecommunications companies to preserve phone records of certain people, including members of Congress. The phone records would help the panel determine who knew about the Capitol riot and when did they know it.

The panel has already subpoenaed four allies of Donald Trump, including his former adviser Steve Bannon and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Also subpoenaed were former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino and former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel. The four were believed to be in contact with the former president before and during the Capitol riot.

In a statement released on Friday, the committee said that Meadows and Patel were cooperating at some level, while Bannon "has indicated that he will try to hide behind vague references to privileges of the former President."

In the morning of the insurrection, Donald Trump reportedly told his supporters to "fight like hell." The former president has also defended the rioters who beat the police and broke into the Capitol.

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Biden Won't Assert Privilege Over Trump Documents Sought by January 6 Committee - From CNN