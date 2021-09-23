A House committee probing the Capitol riot has subpoenaed four allies of former President Donald Trump, including his former adviser Steve Bannon and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

According to Associated Press, also subpoenaed were former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino and former Defense Department official Kashyap Patel.

The four Trump allies were believed to be in contact with the former president before and during the Capitol riot on January 6.

House Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson wrote to the four men, saying that the committee is investigating the "facts, circumstances, and causes" of the Capitol riot.

Thompson also asked them to produce documents and appear at depositions in mid-October.

Thompson noted in letters to each witness that investigators believe they have significant information leading to the insurrection.

Donald Trump Associates Subpoenaed

In the letter to Mark Meadows, Bennie Thompson cited his efforts to overturn Donald Trump's defeat in the weeks before the riot.

Thompson said Meadows, as a former President's Chief of Staff, has "critical information" about "many elements of our inquiry," NPR reported. Thompson also mentioned Meadows' requests to Justice Department officials to probe a possible election fraud.

In Steve Bannon's case, the panel said he allegedly tried to persuade unnamed lawmakers to block the election certification and was in communication with Trump in the weeks leading up to January 6. Democrats had also cited Bannon's January 5 prediction that "all hell is going to break loose tomorrow."

The House committee panel also said there were reports indicating that Dan Scavino was with Donald Trump on January 5 during a discussion on convincing lawmakers not to certify the election for President Joe Biden.

Scavino had also allegedly promoted the January 6 rally on Twitter, urging attendees to be a "part of history," NBC News reported.

Former Attorney General William Barr has said that the department did not find any fraud that could have affected the election results.

In Kashyap Patel's letter, the House committee panel cited reports that he was talking to Meadows "nonstop" the day the Capito riot occurred.

According to a House committee aide, the panel received documents from all seven government agencies they've requested information.

House select committee investigators had earlier asked 35 telecom and social media companies to preserve records in case of later subpoenas.

The select committee instructed companies to avoid disposing of the records of several hundred people, including House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, The Guardian reported.

At least two committee members told The Guardian that they now see the public hearing will be delayed until October. Rep. Jamie Raskin said that new facts about the Capitol attack were emerging every day.

He added that he was pushing to secure testimony under oath from anyone with significant information regarding the investigation. The subpoenas were the first issued by the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Donald Trump has recently threatened to mount challenges to the committee's work. Republicans have dubbed the effort as nothing more than "a partisan exercise."

