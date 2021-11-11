The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has instructed its supervisors to convince their employees to comply with the Biden administration's vaccine mandate or face being fired for insubordination.

The order was the latest move of the CBP that is still grappling with significant pushback internally to the vaccine mandates.

Vaccine Mandate To Be Pushed by CBP Supervisors

In an October 30 email that Fox News obtained, CBP referenced the September 9 executive order by President Joe Biden, which mandates all federal employees to be fully vaccinated by November 22.

According to Fox News, the email noted that pursuant to the vaccination requirement, all CBP supervisors were ordered to have a discussion with each of their employees.

During the said discussions, supervisors were directed to instruct their employees to upload their vaccination status and documentation by November 8.

The email also threatens "consequences" for "non-compliance" to an employee who will fail to submit the required documents.

The supervisors must also tell employees that they must receive their final vaccination shot by November 8 to be fully vaccinated by the deadline.

CBP Supervisors Could be Fired If They Fail to Discuss Vaccination Requirements

The email said supervisors who will fail to have the required discussions with their employees would be subject to "potential discipline for insubordination, up to removal from federal service."

The email added "discussion points" to avoid missing any needed information and a discussion log that supervisors must submit.

A Border Patrol source told Fox News that supervisors, in the coming weeks, were expected to hold counseling sessions for unvaccinated employees to set up a vaccination timeline. The source said failing to comply will lead to the employee's suspension and start the termination process.

The source also revealed that agents were peppered with multiple emails a day regarding the subject, including videos of CBP or Homeland Security employees affected by the coronavirus.

A CBP spokesperson has declined to comment on alleged leaked information or documents but said the CBP and other federal agencies are "laser-focused on vaccinating their workforce" ahead of the November 22 deadline.

The spokesperson added that the CBP continued to collect vaccination information from employees as they approached the deadline like other federal agencies.

Former acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan told Fox News that the mandate imposed by Biden seemed to have been a "colossal failure across the board" since the agency had to push the supervisors so hard.

Morgan, who served as acting CBP chief during the Trump administration, noted that it was a sure indicator that the policy was way off "when you can't get your subordinate field leadership to comply."

He added that "when you're having to strong-arm your field leadership to force compliance, that's a red flag."

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

