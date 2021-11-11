The prosecutors in the trial of the three white men charged for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery played in front of jurors a recorded deposition of the homeowner of the under-construction house that has been at the center of the case.

Homeowner Denies Any Authorized Security Check Given to McMichaels

Based on the report, the homeowner, identified as Larry English Jr., testified in the September 24 deposition that the surveillance footage was recorded at his property near Brunswick, Georgia. English said that he captured individuals on the property several times in late 2019 and early 2020.

According to WRCBTV, in his deposition, English testified that other than police, he only ever permitted one person to check his property. He said that it was a man who lived near the site, but was not one of the defendants.

"At any point in time, did you ever authorize the McMichaels to ... confront anybody on your site?," Prosecutor Paul Camarillo said during the deposition.

"No," English replied.

READ MORE: Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial: First Responding Officer Says Suspect Did Not Mention Citizen's Arrest at Scene

Ahmaud Arbery Case: Homeowner Admits Arbery Entered His Porroperty but Nothing Has Been Stolen

Prosecution witnesses testified that McMichael did not know that Arbery was at the site that day or whether a man has been recorded in English's surveillance videos and had ever stolen anything.

In addition, the prosecution said that the surveillance videos showed Arbery at the site multiple times, but he did not broke in and did not cause any incident.

On the other hand, defense attorneys contended that their clients were trying to conduct a lawful citizen's arrest of Arbery, whom they suspected of burglary, after they and several neighbors became concerned about people entering the under-construction home of English.

The defense contended that Travis McMichael shot the victim in self-defense as the two wrestled over the former's shotgun.

Investigators testified that Gregory McMichael said to them that he initiated the pursuit after seeing Arbery speedily run by McMichael's home and that he believed Arbery matched the description of someone who had been recorded at the construction site in the past.

In some instances, the homeowner called 911 about the recorded intrusions.

English told the court that his serious medical condition prevented him from testifying in person in the past. English shared that he had installed cameras around his constructed home so that he could monitor the area using an app on his phone.

English made a call to authorities to report an individual who entered his property in late October 2019. In his call, he described the intruder as a colored guy, curly looking hair, and with tattoos who was just "pondering around." English asked the operator for a deputy to go to his property.

Moreover, the homeowner called authorities again when he saw a white couple entering his property on November 17, 2019. He told the dispatcher that they had some stuff stolen about a week and a half or two weeks ago. English called back a day later and mentioned to authorities that he saw at the construction site the same guy that was over there about a week and a half, two weeks ago.

However, when English was asked whether anything was ever taken from his construction site, he responded that he did not know of anything stolen.

READ NEXT: Ahmaud Arbery Trial: Prosecutor Says Black Jogger Was Killed 'Based on Assumptions' of 3 Suspects Who Had 'Intent to Kill'

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Ahmaud Arbery death trial | Owner of unfinished home goes over first 911 call surveillance recording -11Alive

