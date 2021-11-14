The Royal Family has reportedly been told that they can sue video-streaming platform Netflix for their "The Crown" portrayals.

Friends of the Royal Family spoke to the Queen's lawyers who revealed that they had legal grounds for a lawsuit. They were also depicted in the new series, according to The Mirror report.

Many of those who were worried about their own portrayals in the series sought advice from the Queen's favored law firms such as Farrer & Co and Harbottle & Lewis.

Those people were informed that they are entitled to sue the show's makers. The friends close to the monarchy have shared the advice with the Royal Family, according to The Sun report.

A source said that friends of the Royal Family sought legal advice and said that the advice they received is also applicable to the members of the monarch.

The source added that it was not legal advice given directly to the Queen and her family, but noted that they have been made aware of the advice.

Issues Surrounding The Royal Family

In August, the Queen was reportedly ordering officials to plan a legal clapback against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Sources noted that the Queen told palace officials to "lawyer up" with libel experts after the attacks on the Royal Family from the Sussex family, who are currently residing in the United States, according to the Daily Mail report.

There were claims made in the interview that an unnamed royal had raised concerns over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son's, Archie, skin color before his birth.

Buckingham Palace released a statement days after saying that "recollections may vary" in response to the claims in the interview.

Sources close to the Queen previously said that there was a feeling coming right from the top that "enough is enough."

Meanwhile, The Crown is set to feature controversial issues such as the divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, as well as Diana's death.

There would also be an entire episode dedicated to Marti Bashir's 1995 interview with Diana.

A source noted that the next series of "The Crown" could be "very damaging" as many viewers believe the show to be a documentary rather than a drama.

The British Government previously requested the makers of the show to include a disclaimer in an effort to combat the confusion.

However, the disclaimer message has yet to be included in the show.

Princess Diana's film "Spencer" was released last weekend and was described as a "horror movie" that portrays the royal family as "sadistic monsters."

Spencer depicted Diana's relationship with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as the way she navigated the press.

Kristen Stewart was the lead role and has been tipped for an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of the late royal.

Royal experts branded the film as "cruel" and "unnecessarily gratuitous," adding that the film strips the late princess of her "respect and dignity."

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

