American Idol alumnus Chris Daughtry postponed his tour since he was still mourning the death of his daughter, Hannah.

Daughtry's Shares Message to Daughter Hannah

Based on an NBC report, the 25-year-old daughter of the singer was pronounced dead at the scene after being found at her home in Tennessee on Friday.

According to ET, a rep for Daughtry shared with the entertainment source that they were confirming the news. The representative said that Chris Daughtry and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah Price, was found dead at her home situated in Fentress County, Tennessee, on Friday, November 12. Daughtry's representative added that Hannah was pronounced dead at the scene.

The representative for the musician stated that the death of Hannah is currently under investigation. Daughtry's representative emphasized that the tragic incident prompted the band to reschedule its upcoming shows through November 16.

Moreover, the statement mentioned that further details in the case would be coming in the following days as local authorities, including the Knoxville Medical Examiners office in Knoxville, Tennessee, is still investigating.

Meanwhile, the American Idol alumnus took to Instagram Saturday to share the devastating news. The singer shared with his fans that the loss came as a huge hit to their family.

Daughtry Cancels Tour to Allow Frontman to Grieve, Process

In his post, Daughtry wrote a message for her daughter alongside a photo of Hannah, saying that he was still processing what happened, and he was devastated and heartbroken by the news.

Daughtry added that he recently lost his mother to cancer, but he felt blessed because he had a chance to say goodbye to his mother. However, the singer said that it was different in Hannah's case because they never got the chance to say goodbye to their daughter and that he considered it a huge hit to their family.

Furthermore, in his post on his social media account, he thanked all of his fans who offered their kind words and condolences. Daughtry said that he felt and appreciated all the words, but he's now taking time and wanted to be present with his family as they attempt to heal from the devastating loss.

The 41-year-old musician's wife, Deanna, also spoke out about the tragic loss. She thanked his friends, family, and fans for the outpouring support during this difficult time.

Deanna said that she endlessly love her firstborn and shared that they were still waiting for the autopsy results to determine how her daughter sustained the injuries which caused her death.

Hannah was the stepdaughter of Chris Daughtry. Hannah and her brother 23-year-old brother Griffin were Deanna's children from her previous relationship. The couple, who married in 2000, are also parents to 10-year-old twins Noah James and Adalynn Rose.

On the other hand, in a separate post, Daughtry's rock band thanked fans for their understanding. The band also asked for privacy as they put their tour on hold to allow the Daughtry family to grieve and process.

