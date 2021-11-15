Hundreds of National Guard troops were placed on standby in Kenosha on Monday as the closing arguments on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on his shooting case were held.

The Wisconsin National Guard says that they are prepared to handle any unrest once the final verdict on Rittenhouse is announced, CBS 58 reported.

Governor Tony Evers ordered at least 500 troops on standby in a staging area outside Kenosha.

Although the location of the national guards was not clear, FOX 6 found the law enforcement authorities in Waukesha County, which will take more than an hour for troops and the caravan of military trucks to get to Kenosha when needed.

The national guards will not be deployed to Kenosha unless the local authorities say they need their help.

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Update: Protesters Gather Outside Kenosha County Courthouse

As the national guard ordered by Governor Evers remained on standby while the closing arguments for the Kyle Rittenhouse case were ongoing, a growing crowd of protesters was present outside the Kenosha County Courthouse.

While each of the protesters hopes that jurors make the right call, the case involving Rittenhouse has caused division in the community.

Some see Kyle Rittenhouse as an armed vigilante who must be sentenced to prison. In contrast, others defended the accused, saying that he acted in self-defense while providing first aid and protecting people's property in the wake of the police brutality protest last year.

A Kenosha resident identified as Ally said that jurors should note why Rittenhouse sparked the crowd's attention during the incident.

"They were running after Kyle not to, like, kill him. They were just trying to stop him because he'd just shot somebody," Ally said.

Meanwhile, one man, who did not want to be identified, blamed the Kenosha authorities for the aftermath of the police brutality protests last year.

"The handling of the protesters caused this whole situation. That's a fail," the man said.

Rittenhouse was accused of killing at least two and injuring one last year during the anti-police brutality protests in Kenosha.

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Update: Prosecutor Says Rittenhouse "Provoked" Shootings

During the closing arguments on Monday, Prosecutor Thomas Binger said that Kyle Rittenhouse incited the shootings last year when he pointed his AR-15 rifle at Joseph Rosenbaum.

"That is what provoked this entire incident... When the defendant provoked this incident, he loses the right to self-defense," Binger underscored, adding that Rittenhouse cannot claim self-defense against a danger he created.

However, Defense Attorney Mark Richards claimed that Rittenhouse did not recklessly act when he shot Rosenbaum.

"When my client shot Joseph Rosenbaum, he feared for his life. He feared because of his prior threats, prior statements, and the violent acts that had been witnessed by my client," the defense attorney said.

Aside from Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse was also accused of killing Anthony Huber and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz.

Three related homicide charges were slammed against Kyle Rittenhouse, including first-degree reckless homicide for killing Rosenbaum, first-degree intentional homicide for killing Huber, and first-degree attempted intentional homicide for injuring Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse did not plead guilty to any of the charges slammed against him.

