At least six teenagers were injured following the drive-by shooting at a park next to an Aurora High School in Colorado on Monday. The authorities continue to investigate the incident.

The authorities did not name the victims of the shooting, but Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said that the victims are 14 to 18 years old, NBC News reported.

Furthermore, 9News noted that all victims were students at the Aurora Central High School, where the shooting erupted.

Five of the victims were hospitalized while the 18-year-old self-transported with minor injuries.

Three of the victims were reportedly taken to Children's Hospital Colorado, where they have been reunited with their families and become stable.

Meanwhile, UCHealth confirmed that they also received two of the patients, but the hospital did not release their ages and conditions.

One of the victims underwent emergency surgery after a school resource officer applied for a tourniquet.

Authorities confirmed that none of the injuries was life-threatening.

'At Least 30 Gunshots' Heard From the Colorado Park - Resident Says

The shooting happened at the Nome Park in Central Aurora, about 10 miles east of downtown Denver. The police department confirmed that the Aurora Central High School is across the said park where the shooting occurred.

The school was placed in a secured perimeter in the aftermath of the shooting. Authorities pointed out that the shooting did not happen on the school grounds.

Meanwhile, Arely Briseno, an Aurora Central High School alumnus, said that Nome Park is known for students ditching class, shootings, and gang activity.

Henry Martinez, a resident near the park where the shooting occurred, said that he heard at least 30 gunshots.

"I'm a little shook about this... It's scary hearing that many gunshots going off right in front of your house," Martinez said, adding that Nome Park is always full of kids hanging out during lunchtime.

Police Spokesperson Matthew Longshore said that the shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m., as school resource officers initially responded to the incident.

Chief Wilson said in a news conference that investigators believe multiple suspects opened fire in and near Nome Park, Denver Post reported. She added that investigators also believe that the suspects may have fired their guns from a car and possibly on foot as well. The chief also pointed out that the suspect fired multiple guns, adding that the authorities collected ammunition of different calibers.

"I need us all to be outraged about what happened here today," Wilson said.

"I think enough is enough. And I think we need to come together as a community... This is a public health crisis," Wilson further noted.

Colorado Authorities Seek Public Help

As the shooters reportedly fled the scene after firing gunshots in the Colorado park, Chief Wilson sought help from the public, asking anyone to submit anonymous tips and any private security camera video that could help the investigators.

Wilson also asked students to come forward with information on the shooting.

"I'm hoping that there are kids out there that know why this happened. That know what this situation was and can share information with us," she highlighted.

Authorities also noted that gang specialists were also involved in the investigation of the Aurora, Colorado shooting that injured at least six teenagers.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Aurora Police Provide Update on Shooting Near Colorado High School - From CBS News