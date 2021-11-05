At least two were reported dead in a shootout between warring Mexican drug cartels that occurred near two hotel resorts in Mexico on Thursday.

The shootout reportedly happened on a beach in Bahia Petempich, Puerto Morelos. The Associated Press reported that two suspected members of a Mexican drug cartel were killed in the shootout.

The two alleged drug dealers reportedly arrived at the beach in front of the Azul Beach Resort, and the Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun earlier in the day and claimed it was now their territory.

Shootout Between Mexican Drug Cartels Near Mexico Resorts

According to the attorney general of Quintana Roo, the said shooting was a confrontation between a group of drug dealers in Bahia Petempich, The Sun reported.

No tourist had been reported hurt or injured, authorities said. According to a guest of Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun, men with machine guns came in from the beach.

Active shooter in our hotel. We’re hiding in my room, a group of us. Praying all guests and hotel staff get through this. Men with machine guns came in from the beach. — DominicFord (@DominicFord) November 4, 2021

Oscar Montes de Oca, the head prosecutor of Quintana Roo state, told a local radio station that about 15 people arrived on the beach to kill the two men, who said they were the new drug dealers in the area.

In a statement, Montes de Oca said several Mexican drug cartels were fighting for the lucrative retail drug trade in the area, including the Jalisco cartel and a gang allied with the Gulf cartel.

Montes de Oca further noted that one of the men, who was shot, managed to flee into one of the hotels before he died. The other was killed on the beach.

He added that an individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but authorities still could not determine whether that person was an employee or guest of a hotel.

Local reports said the Mexican army and paramedics were present at the area moments after the shooting. Authorities noted that at least one gunman was arrested.

Shootout Between Mexican Drug Cartels Sparks Fear Among Guests in Mexico Resorts

The shootout between members of Mexican drug cartels has sent the guests of the hotel resorts into a scramble. Some guests staying at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun told CNN that they had been instructed to find a safe location indoors and remain there until they were given an 'all clear' or told to evacuate.

NBC reporter Mike Sington tweeted a video of the guests huddled in the lobby of Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun following the shootout at the beach.

Active shooter at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort. All guests confined to lobby now. Hotel staff huddled together in corner. Still no announcement or update from hotel, Hyatt, or police. Several guests have now told be they saw gunman come up from the beach, actively shooting. pic.twitter.com/fL9BP7Jisb — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 4, 2021

A guest also told CNN that they heard several successive gunshots while at the pool area, and hotel staff briefly led them into hiding.

The guest added that they manned the basement's entrances and were provided metal sticks and even a pedestal bathroom sink to defend themselves.

In a statement, the Hyatt hotel confirmed that they were working with law enforcement regarding the shootout. The hotel added that "the safety and wellbeing of guests and colleagues is always a top priority."

CNN reported that a spokesperson of the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City said they were already aware of the incident, and the consulate in Merida was already looking into it.

