Two were injured after another group of migrants clashed with the Mexico national guard on Thursday, near the area where a Cuban immigrant was shot to death by authorities earlier this week.

The group of migrants clashed with the Mexican authorities at the southern state of Chiapas where an encounter between the militarized forces of the country and another group of immigrants took place, Al Jazeera reported.

The recent clash with the national guard resulted in two migrants being injured as they were "badly beaten" by the authorities. The said casualties were also a part of the migrant caravan that engaged in a march towards the north of Mexico.

READ NEXT: 'Mother Caravan': New Caravan of Thousands of Migrants Continue to March Toward U.S.-Mexico Border, Texas Buckles Up

Migrants Injured After Clash With Mexico's National Guard

The number of casualties was confirmed by Luis Garcia, one of the individuals who organized the caravan of migrants marching towards Mexico City and the U.S.-Mexico border.

"There are two injured migrants, they were badly beaten," Garcia said, adding that authorities tried to surround the migrants with their shields.

Specifics about the injured such as their nationality was not disclosed by the authorities or Garcia.

Garcia also described the incident on Thursday as "very chaotic."

Garcia also mentioned that four busses took migrants away after the said confrontation. Photos and videos showed with Reuters revealed several migrants being detained by the National Migration Institute (NMI). Meanwhile, images showed that Mexico's National Guard troops confronted the migrants with helmets and riot shields.

"It's not right that the authorities keep acting this way. Despite all the repression we're not going to stop," Garcia underscored.

Aside from the injured, the Thursday clash also resulted in at least one officer being injured and 25 people detained.

Both National Guard and the NMI had not yet issued statements regarding the incident.

Cuban Migrant Fatally Shot in Mexico

The recent clash between the migrants and Mexico's National Guard happened near the location where a Cuban migrant was fatally shot by authorities on Sunday.

The shooting on Sunday happened 25 miles far from where the migrant march was located. The authorities reportedly opened fire on a pickup truck as it tried to ram a patrol vehicle when it did not stop as instructed by the authorities.

The victim that died due to the shooting was identified as Cristobal "N," while four other Cuban victims were reportedly injured due to the incident.

The victims of the Sunday shooting and the Thursday clash, who were part of the migrant caravan, reportedly stopped their march on Sunday due to health issues among women and children.

Luis Villagran, one of the leaders of the migrant caravan, said that there were about 150 boys and girls who can't walk anymore, as well as pregnant women who have sores on their feet making them unable to continue walking.

The said group started their journey in Tapachula, a city in Mexico located on the border of Guatemala. Despite their efforts, the migrant caravan is still a hundred if miles away from Mexico City.

READ NEXT: Pres. Joe Biden Dismisses Reports of His Admin Paying Thousands to Migrants Separated on Border Under Trump Policy

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Mexico Migrant Caravan: President Calls for US Help After Clashes - From Al Jazeera English