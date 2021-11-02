At least one migrant, who was a part of a migrant caravan, was reported dead after Mexican security forces reportedly opened fire on a pickup truck late Sunday after it allegedly attempted to "ram" a patrol vehicle.

The fatality of the incident was confirmed by the Mexican National Guard on Monday, claiming that the vehicle also avoided an immigration checkpoint, Los Angeles Times reported.

Mexican Forces Open Fire on Vehicle Carrying Migrants

Leaders of the migrant caravan, with 4,000 members, marching towards Mexico City confirmed that the illegal immigrants in the vehicle were part of their group, France 24 reported.

According to reports, the shooting occurred 25 miles away from where the migrant march was located. The group also accused Mexico's National Guard of an attack.

However, a statement from the Chiapas Attorney General's Office, argued that the driver of the said pickup did not stop when the vehicle was instructed by the authorities, as it accelerated towards the patrol, prompting their forces to open fire as they fear for their safety.

The statement from the attorney general's office did not also mention the involvement of the Mexican National Guard.

The shooting resulted in at least one death. Authorities identified the victim as Cristobal "N," a migrant from Cuba. Four other Cubans were also injured, and were taken to a hospital, a government source confirmed.

The pickup truck that sustained the gunfire reportedly has at least 13 migrants composed of 10 migrants from Cuba and another three from Ghana.

Several people from the vehicle reportedly tried to flee from the authorities. However, Mexico's National Guard confirmed that they were detained, including the driver of the truck.

Meanwhile, nine other foreigners were placed under the custody of the immigration authorities.

Aside from the migrants, authorities noted that a rifle was also discovered in the vehicle.

According to Irineo Mujica, one of the leaders of the migrant caravan marching towards Mexico City, the group that sustained the gunfire had been traveling with them, but they decided to detach from the group over rumors of raids done by the authorities.

Dengue Fever Affects Migrant Caravan Marching Towards Mexico City

Mexico's National Immigration Institute said that at least six cases of the tropical fever dengue were detected among their members. The Institute furthered that five of those infected were minors and were taken to hospital for treatment of a severe case of hemorrhagic dengue. The agency added that the adult companions of the three dengue cases refused treatment.

Other than dengue, Kabir Sanchez, a volunteer doctor who helps in looking after the injured members of the migrant caravan, said that more than 50 percent of the marchers were injured.

Sanchez noted that his colleagues encountered cases of people with foot injuries, infections, respiratory problems, and even pregnant women at risk of miscarrying.

Meanwhile, migrant rights advocates and aid workers traveling with the migrant caravan marching towards Mexico estimated that the group might include at least 1,000 children.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

