President Joe Biden dismissed the report about his administration planning to pay thousands of migrants who got separated on the U.S.-Mexico Border under the Trump-era policy also known as "Zero Tolerance Policy."

It can be recalled that the said Trump policy resulted in the separation of illegal migrant parents to their children when they attempted to cross the U.S. borders using other pathways instead of the official port of entry, as they were detained and criminally prosecuted.

READ NEXT: Biden Administration Makes 2nd Attempt to End Trump-Era 'Remain in Mexico' Migrant Policy Despite Border Surge

Biden Says His Admin Paying Thousands to Migrants 'Not Going to Happen'

On Wednesday, President Biden dismissed the reports about his administration planning to pay separated migrants, calling it "garbage" and underscoring that the plan is "not going to happen."

Biden's comments stemmed out when Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked the president in a press conference on Wednesday, about the reports on the plans of his admin regarding the separated immigrant payouts that can amount up to a "million dollars per family" and $450,000 each, The Daily Wire reported.

"Do you think that that might incentivize more people to come over illegally," Doocey asked the president.

Joe Biden calls reports about paying $450,000 to illegal immigrants separated from families during the Trump administration "garbage." pic.twitter.com/LUhUY46ZC9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021

The president then answered the reporter, calling the report "garbage."

"If you guys keep sending that garbage out, yeah, but it's not true," Biden responded.

The reporter then clarified if the "garbage" the president was referring to, was the report, Biden responded "Yeah."

"$450,000 per person, is what you said? That's not going to happen," the U.S. chief executive underscored on Wednesday.

ACLU reacts to Biden's Comments

As the president deliberately said that the payouts on separated migrant families on the border due to the Trump policy is "not going to happen," The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Executive Director Anthony Romero said that Biden might not be aware of what his administration was planning.

"President Biden may not have been fully briefed about actions of his very own Justice Department," Romero highlighted, adding that the department "carefully deliberated and considered the crimes committed against thousands of families separated from their children as an intentional governmental policy.

It can be recalled that the Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and health and Human Services considered payments to illegal immigrants that could reach up to $1 million per family. However, the departments highlighted that the final amount can still be changed contending that other migrant families would likely get smaller amounts depending on their circumstances.

Aside from saying that the president was "out of the loop" about the plans of his administration, The ACLU executive director added that if the president followed on what he said on Wednesday, Biden will abandon a "core campaign" pledge to serve justice for the thousands of immigrants separated from their families.

Romero then urged President Joe Biden to correct the mishaps of Trump's "Zero Tolerance Policy," calling it a national tragedy.

The ACLU director also reminded Biden that he called the policy "criminal" during his debate with former President Donald Trump.

READ NEXT: California: Anti-Abortion Group Wins "Free Speech" Against Gov. Gavin Newsom's Law

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Biden Admin Weighs $450K Payments to Migrants - From Fox Business