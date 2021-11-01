An anti-abortion group scored a victory against California Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday, as a federal judge granted them a temporary restraining on free speech grounds against the law signed by the state's highest official.

The group known as Right to Life Central California won the legal victory as their supporter argue that a COVID-19 vaccine-related law in the state, also known as Senate Bill 742, is infringing their rights to free speech, The Fresno Bee reported.

Right to Life Central California is represented by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a nonprofit legal organization that safeguards religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and parental rights, The Daily Wire reported.

READ NEXT: Biden Administration Makes 2nd Attempt to End Trump-Era 'Remain in Mexico' Migrant Policy Despite Border Surge

California Anti-Abortion Group Wins Against Gavin Newsom's Law

Judge Dale Drozd from the U.S. Court for the Eastern District of California handed out the ruling on Saturday, stating that the legislation "unlawfully" discriminates the group's "peaceful outreach" to women in need.

Under SB 742, people pushing any kind of message cannot get within 30 feet of a person who is within 100 feet of a vaccine clinic.

As it applies, the law became a problem for anti-abortion nonprofits because the law is effective against any kind of vaccine, including the jab for HPV, a virus that can cause cancer.

According to ADF, the law signed by Newsom prohibits the group they represent to "peaceably offer charitable services to women in need on the public sidewalk and street outside," as their office is next to a Planned Parenthood clinic, which offers the HPV vaccine.

"Right to Life's primary means of outreach to women considering abortion is through its Outreach Center, which is next to Planned Parenthood," ADF underscored.

The two properties are known to be connected by a sidewalk, and Right to Life usually approaches individuals who visit Planned Parenthood and offer them alternative services, as well as sharing handbills.

"Free Speech won the day not just for our client, Right to Life, but for every other speaker in California," ADF Senior Counsel Denise Harle said about the ruling, lauding the court's decision to protect the "First Amendment" rights of every Californian.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's SB 742

The Senate Bill 742 was signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom on October 8, which can be used by officials to keep anti-vaxxers from "harassing and intimidating" patients and frontline workers when getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Authored by Senator and Doctor Richard Pan from Sacramento, the said law would prohibit physical obstruction or intimidation at a vaccine clinic, as pickets have a designated distance from the clinic, ABC 10 reported.

Violators of SB 742 can get a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment up to six months, or both.

"Health care workers administering vaccines and saving lives need local officials to have SB 742 to keep them and their patients safe from extremists who obstruct and threaten people with violence and loss of privacy for participating in COVID-19 vaccination clinics," Senator Pan said in a statement.

READ NEXT: Meghan Markle Gifts Starbucks GCs to Paid Family Leave Advocates

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: California Gov. Newsom Gets Vaccine Booster Shot - From Associated Press