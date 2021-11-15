A police report was filed in Daytona, Florida, after a Brass Against performance in the state.

Brass Against singer Sophia Urista called a fan onto the stage, had him lie down, and appeared to have urinated on his face as the band played, according to a New York Daily News report. The incident happened when the band was covering hard rock hits and was performing the Rage Against the Machine song "Wake Up" on November 11.

Urista had auditioned for the popular TV show "The Voice" in 2016 and had impressed judge Miley Cyrus.

She was seen on video lowering her pants, then crouching over the fan. Urista was reported to have singled out one audience member to join her on stage after saying that she had to pee and cannot make it to the bathroom. She then added that she might as well "make a show out of it."

Brass Against had posted their statement on a Facebook post, saying that they had an amazing time in Dayton. The group added that "Sophia got carried away."

Brass Against noted that it is not something the rest of them expected, adding that it is not something that people will see again at Brass Against shows.

Brass Against Performance

Urista was heard telling the crowd that she needed to urinate before the incident occurred. She then added to get her man with the can on him ready, "'cause we're going to bring him onstage, and I'ma pee in this "mother-----'s mouth," according to an Independent report.

Daytona Beach police spokesman Messod Bendayan said that police received a message on the department's Facebook account about the incident and instructed the person to file a report.

The New York Post reported that indecent exposure is punishable by up to a year in jail or a $1,000 fine since it is illegal to expose one's sexual organs in public or on private premises of another.

One music lover had described Urista as "pure trash" after footage of the incident was shared on social media.

One social media user wrote that that should surely count as indecent exposure and a criminal offense.

One Twitter user said that the incident was "devilish," adding that the world is coming to an end truly.

There were reports that Urista actually cleaned up the mess after the band left the stage.

The incident had also managed to attract some new fans, with one Twitter user saying that it was the "most punk rock thing" that he has seen in a long time.

The newly recruited fan also said to keep up "the great work." He said that he is going to catch the act.

Urista is scheduled to play at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on November 22, while Brass Against will open for the Maynard James Keenan-led ban Tool on their 2022 European tour dates.

Meanwhile, the Daytona Beach Police's criminal investigations division will look into what happened.

