Amazon founder Jeff Bezos joined the fun when he jokingly threatened actor Leonardo DiCaprio after a clip of the actor talking to Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, went viral on social media.

The three attended LACMA's 10th Art + Film Gala on Saturday.

Bezos tweeted on Monday a photo of himself leaning on a red sign that reads, "DANGER! Steep Cliff. Fatal Drop," with a caption asking Leonardo to come over as he wants to show him something, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

Bezos' tweet came as a response to a video shared by Barstool Sports showing Bezos and Sanchez speaking DiCaprio.

Sanchez seemed to be fixated on the actor as he spoke to her and Bezos. Barstool described the actor as Mr. Steal Yo girl, according to a Page Six report.

Social media users had reacted to the footage as well, with one saying that Bezos looked like DiCaprio about to send him to the bar to get him and Sanchez drinks.

One user tweeted, saying that one should not introduce their girlfriend to DiCaprio. Another user tweeted and said that Bezos is the richest man in the world, and his girl is still choosing.

LACMA Art + Film Gala

The 10th annual event of the gala had honored Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg and American artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, who was known for painting the official portraits of former U.S. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, according to a USA Today report. Sherald did the portrait of the Obamas for the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington D.C.

The event was also attended by other celebrities and artists, including Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Diane Keaton, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Salma Hayek, Serene Williams, and Dakota Johnson also attended the gala.

Sanchez took to Instagram to applaud hosts DiCaprio and Eva Chow, adding that it was an amazing event that will benefit important museum initiatives, exhibitions, and programming for the incoming years.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Relationship

Bezos and Sanchez's relationship became open to the public in January 2019, according to a Hollywood Life report. However, some reports noted that the romantic relationship between the two actually started at least months earlier while the two were still married to other people.

Some reports leaked texts and photos that Bezos sent to Sanchez on January 10, 2019, exposing their affair. It came out just one day after Bezos and his wife of over 25 years, Mackenzie Scott, announced that they were divorcing. The two have four children together.

Meanwhile, Sanchez was also still married at the time to Patrick Whitesell, is a co-CEO of Hollywood agency WME, and was reportedly responsible for Bezos and Sanchez's meeting.

Bezos and Sanchez went all out on their relationship last January when they attended an Amazon Prime Even in Mumbai, India.

In June, engagement rumors sparked when Sanchez was seen walking around Los Angeles wearing a heart-shaped diamond ring on her engagement finger.

