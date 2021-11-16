The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster vaccine shots by Thursday. The move by the agency was confirmed by people familiar with the FDA's plans to The New York Times on Tuesday.

It can be recalled that the FDA downsized Pfizer's request to fully approve their booster vaccines for all American adults in September. Instead, the agency authorized the said doses on a limited population including those 65 years and older and those adults with underlying medical conditions. People who are also at high risk to COVID-19 because of their job were also allowed to take the Pfizer COVID booster vaccine shots.

FDA on Authorizing Pfizer Booster Vaccine

If the authorization from the FDA takes place on Thursday, the coverage of its eligibility will also be affected.

According to the source, the authorization would expand the number of American adults eligible for the additional COVID shots. Furthermore, The New York Times noted that any adults who received their second dose of vaccine at least six months earlier would be "officially" eligible to get booster shots on weekend.

Furthermore, the FDA is expected to rule their authorization without the aid or consultation from their expert panel.

"Moderna is expected to soon submit their own request for the FDA to broaden eligibility for its booster. But for now, every adult could get the Pfizer booster according to people familiar with the planning.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) independent committee of vaccine experts plan to hold a meeting on Friday to talk about the booster doses' efficacy and safety. The three-hour meeting of the CDC committee is expected to be straightforward, as the booster campaign in the U.S. has already come.

Some U.S. States Promotes Pfizer Booster Vaccines Even Without Authorization From FDA

The FDA's plan on authorizing the Pfizer COVID booster shots came as several states in the U.S. promoted the booster shots ahead of the FDA's authorization. One of the states that promoted the said boosters is Arkansas. On Monday, Governor Asa Hutchinson urged the American adults to get the booster vaccines.

"For Pfizer and Moderna, those who are 18 and over, go get the shot. There's not any limitations on that. Obviously, you should be six months after the second shot. But we want you to get the booster," Governor Hutchinson, adding that they informed the Biden administration about their plans.

Meanwhile, Colorado and New Mexico said that their entire states are at "high risk," which is why they need third doses pointing to the federal guidance that allows adults who work in "high-risk settings" to receive the booster shots. Furthermore, the two states, as well as California and Arkansas, have already moved to expand their access to booster shots.

On Monday, New York City health officials also encouraged all the adults who want booster vaccines to seek them out.

It can be recalled that booster shots are recommended for all adults who received Johnson and Johnsons' COVID vaccines. Meanwhile, the CDC only allows boosters for Pfizer and Moderna adult takers aged 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions.

To date, at least 30 to 40 percent of vaccinated adults are still excluded from booster eligibility. More than 30 million people were recorded to receive the booster vaccine shots with its number "outpacing" the number of first shots given each day across the United States.

