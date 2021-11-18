Los Angeles model Christy Giles was found dead on a hospital sidewalk after a group of men dumped her there Saturday.

According to Daily Mail, Giles, who was last seen at a party with friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, was left by a group of men driving a Prius with no plates at Southern California hospital in Culver City at around 5 p.m. The men hid their identities with balaclavas.

Two hours later, the men were recorded in a surveillance camera dumping the body of Cabrales-Arzola outside Kaiser Permanente hospital in West Los Angeles.

Cabrales-Arzola was reportedly in a coma, without any brain activity and with little possibility of recovery.

Christy Giles' Husband Fears His Wife Was Sexually Abused

Christy Giles' husband, Jan Cilliers, said his wife and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola met some men at a party in the city before they ended up at a West Los Angeles apartment.

Cilliers noted that he got all the messages that his wife exchanged with anybody else that night. He said her wife was texting Cabrales-Arzola at around 5:30 a.m. and asked her to leave the party with the "wide eye emoji," Independent reported.

The 24-year-old Los Angeles model died of a suspected drug overdose while Cabrales-Arzola's toxicology report came out with heroin in her system, New York Daily reported.

Cilliers noted that neither woman would have taken those drugs voluntarily. Giles' husband was not around last weekend as he was visiting his father in San Francisco.

Cilliers, a photographer, said that Cabrales-Arzola liked one of those guys and left the party, which led them to one of the guys' houses.

Cilliers told Daily Mail that he feared that his wife was sexually abused by an underground pornographer who he suspects could have injected Giles with heroin and filmed her.

Los Angeles Model Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola Case

Daily Mail reported that Jan Cilliers had identified the men, who were last seen with Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, before they were dumped.

Cilliers said those people are the "worst of the worst," adding that one of the guys is in the underground porn scene and associated with people known to attend "snuff parties."

He noted that those men were not the kind of people his wife and her friend would typically hang out with. Cilliers said he was not sure how these men had convinced the women to get in the car.

Both of the victims had gone out with another friend, who requested to remain anonymous. The third friend left the two women at around 4 a.m.

Cilliers said he texted his wife good morning while he was at his father's home in San Francisco. However, he became concerned when she never responded and noticed that she was at the same address all day, which he did not recognize.

Cilliers then saw that Giles' location had moved to a hospital, prompting him to call the hospital for information. He also called Giles' parents in Alabama for help.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department said there was an ongoing investigation on the "undetermined death" case. The police department declined to give more details regarding the case.

