Northern California health officials have clamped the operations of a second In-N-Out burger restaurant after allowing indoor dining without checking the patrons' vaccination status or a negative COVID test, defying vaccine mandates.

The said In-N-Out burger joint located at 570 Contra Costa Blvd. in Pleasant Hill has already received an additional two citations, leading to the suspension of its permit, according to a Fox News report.

The In-N-Out in Pinole and San Ramon also received notices for violating the vaccine mandate.

Arnie Wensinger, In-N-Out's chief legal and business officer, said in a statement that they refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. Wensinger went on to describe the move of the county officials as "intrusive, improper, and offensive."

Contra Costa Environmental Health said in a statement that the In-N-Out Pleasant Hill received four citations in recent weeks, with fines amounting to $1,750. This was all for the same health order violation before the shut-down, according to The Daily Wire report.

Wensinger said they will disagree with any government mandate that forces businesses to discriminate against customers dining in their restaurants.

Vaccine Mandate for Indoor Dining in California

The Los Angeles ordinance requires proof of vaccination to eat inside restaurants or to enter shopping malls, movie theaters, and other indoor venues, according to a Los Angeles Times report. The ordinance also includes escalating penalties for businesses that do not comply.

Public health officials said that majority of businesses are following the rules, which are meant to keep diners safe and to encourage vaccinations.

San Francisco's only In-N-Out was forced to temporarily close down earlier this month for violating the vaccine mandate for indoor dining. The Contra Costa In-N-Out reopened last week but was only supposed to offer takeout and outdoor dining.

In-N-Out's refusal to follow the vaccine mandate has received support from politicians, such as former Vice President Mike Pence, according to The Guardian report.

In February, California was reported to be far behind in the reopening process compared to every other state in the country.

California was the 50th state to allow outdoor youth sport to resume and is the last state to allow indoor youth sports, according to a KUSI News report in a February report.

In August, California has announced stricter rules for indoor events, with the requirement of COVID vaccination status or a negative COVID test. Children under 12 and those not allowed to get the vaccine are included in the testing requirement.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has also required the state's health care workers to get vaccinated to keep their jobs. State teachers and workers were also required to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing, according to an Associated Press News report.

Public health officials said that they decided to change the rules when it comes to indoor gatherings due to the Delta variant, which is a more transmissible strain of the virus.

