The Los Angeles Lakers started their five-game road trip with a loss after Giannis Antetokounmpo displayed his dominance at Milwaukee Buck's own floor Wednesday night.

According to Los Angeles Times, Antetokounmpo proved that he was still the Finals MVP. The Greek Freak imposed his will on the court and showed that he was the most powerful player on the Fiserv Forum court Wednesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo torched the Lakers with 47 points during the Bucks' 109-102 victory.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Los Angeles Lakers tried to counter the Greek Freak with Talen Horton-Tucker, who in his third game back from a thumb surgery as a starter.

Horton-Tucker has been impressive in his three games. He dropped 17 points in his season debut, had a career-high 28 in his second game, and is now a 25-point outing.

Horton-Tucker displayed a strong performance again with 25 points and 12 rebounds, but it was not enough to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Despite getting an efficient game from point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 19 points on seven-for-16 shooting and 15 assists, and Anthony Davis being solid in the paint, who had 18 points and nine rebounds, the Lakers still fell short in terms of scoring production.

The spotlight was stolen by Antetokounmpo, who had an 18 for 23 shooting night from the field. He even drained three for four from three-point range and was eight for 11 from the free-throw line. Antetokounmpo showed his efficiency against their rival, the Lakers.

Lakers' Game Plan Destroyed by 'Greek Freak' Giannis Antetokounmpo

Even Anthony Davis shared that a part of the Lakers' game plan was to force Giannis Antetokounmpo to take his shots beyond the arc, but he was three for four from three in their game that put the Lakers into a bad position.

Davis added that the Greek Freak had a better midrange shooting and turnarounds so far this season. When the Lakers tried to make their move in the fourth period, Antetokounmpo has made a play to keep them at bay. The Greek Freak had three consecutive three-point plays, which cut the hope of the Lakers to have a possible comeback.

Meanwhile, LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel expressed his displeasure over his star, Anthony Davis, for not getting a free-throw attempt. Vogel was not happy in the sequence where Davis attempted to dunk the ball and appeared to have been fouled by Antetokounmpo, but the referee called no foul.

During the post-game interview, Vogel said for him, Davis getting zero free-throw attempts was something mind-boggling. Vogel noted that they wanted to continue their communication with the league on that matter.

The Los Angeles Times reported that figuring out who the Lakers are at 8-8 is difficult. The Purple and Gold continue to struggle without the leadership of LeBron James, with a schedule to face Boston on Friday.

