Brazilian model Camila Marodin, who is suspected of living a secret life as a drug cartel queen, has allegedly set up her husband's execution at their son's fourth birthday party.

According to New York Post, Marodin, also a social media influencer, was arrested in the coastal town of Matinhos in the state of Parana in Brazil on November 12 after she was suspected of being behind the murder of his husband.

Brazilian Model Secretly Lives as Drug Cartel Queen

Daily Mirror reported that Camila Marodin's husband, Ricardo Marodin, was reportedly shot dead during their son's birthday party on November 7 by criminals that police believed worked under him.

Police were initially working on the theory that Ricardo Marodin was a leader of a drug cartel. But they now suspect his wife was the real boss.

Since the launching of an investigation into Ricardo's death, detectives have turned their suspicions towards the Brazilian model.

Police have since uncovered Camila's hoard of 13 luxury houses worth 3 million Brazilian real ($547,900) believed to be owned by the drug cartel. Five cars, including two Audis, a Chevrolet Camaro, and a Porsche, as well as a motorbike, 39 weapons, and cash in the amount of 120,000 Brazilian real ($21,691) were also confiscated.

Investigators also found financial payments totaling more than 1.3 million Brazilian real ($240,100) in the Brazilian model's bank account. A court in Brazil froze the money in Camila's account.

The Brazilian model's arrest was part of a military police operation that arrested 14 other suspected drug cartel members.

READ NEXT: Trans Woman Spent Nearly 6 Months in Jail After Cops Thought Sand From Her Stress Ball Was Cocaine

Drug Cartel Queen Allegedly Orders Murder of Her Husband at Their Son's Birthday Celebration

According to reports, four armed individuals arrived in a silver Volkswagen Voyage and fired multiple shots at their son's fourth birthday party.

Ricardo Marodin reportedly died on the spot during the family celebration. After his death, Camila Marodin told authorities the killing was likely a case of mistaken identity.

Aside from being a drug cartel leader, authorities arrested her for Ricardo's shooting and the deaths of two former police officers. Both officers were killed in the neighborhood of Cajuru in Curitiba, three days after Ricardo.

Military police went to Camila's home in the town of Pinhais to carry out the warrant for her arrest. However, she had left the premises.

She was later caught on her way back home from her mom's house in Matinhos, where she allegedly hid a Glock pistol to avoid suspicion. Police later recovered the gun that was buried in the garden.

According to police spokesman Colonel Barroso, the arrest was already planned but had to be brought forward after the deaths of Ricardo and former police officers Guilherme Antonio da Costa and Thiago Cesar Carvalho.

Homicide investigator Tito Barichello noted that the crimes could be related as Ricardo and Thiago knew each other.

The two former cops were also shot dead by gunmen in a silver Volkswagen Voyage that was believed to be the same one used in Ricardo's shooting.

The investigation of the military police on the said drug cartel had reportedly been going on for about a year before Ricardo's death as part of Operation Ostentation.

Commander of the Parana military police Colonel Hudson Leñncio Teixeira said the drug cartel queen and the group's other members showed off in high-end places, with expensive cars and motorcycles.

"They didn't hide anything they got from crime, drug trafficking and money laundering," Teixeira noted.

READ NEXT: Alleged Murderer in Mexico Arrested With Bag Containing 2 Human Heads

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: TikTok Star Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering His Wife - From Access