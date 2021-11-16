Law enforcement officers in Mexico on Friday arrested a murderer who was still in possession of a bag containing two human heads.

According to Mexico News Daily, Juan Carlos "N" was arrested in Puebla city. Authorities said the 28-year-old suspect went to a nearby river where he planned to dispose of the remains, specifically the human heads.

After he was arrested, the suspect admitted that it was the remains of his parents-in-law.

Authorities in Mexico Recovered Dismembered Human Heads From Murderer

The suspect admitted to killing his parents-in-law after they threw him, his wife, and their daughter, as well as the couple's other children, out of their home.

According to El Sol de Mexico, the initial reports on the incident said the daughter of the deceased and the murderer's parents were involved in the homicide.

The bodies of an elderly man and woman presumed to be the parents-in-law of the murderer were located in a house at the Real del Monte neighborhood, on the side of the Mexico-Puebla highway, on Saturday. Local media reports said the bodies were dismembered.

The house was reportedly close to the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) offices, guarded by agents of the Attorney General of the State of Puebla.

According to the agents of the State Attorney General's Office, Juan Carlos' wife and parents were also found in the house, so they were now also considered suspects.

Murderer in Mexico Changes His Story in Killing Own In-Laws

According to Juan Carlos' latest statement to the police, he killed his parents-in-law after they asked him, his wife, and his children to leave the house, but they had nowhere to go.

The murderer said he planned to throw the heads of his parents-in-law into the river on Forjadores Boulevard and Puente de Mexico after killing them. But when he arrived at the site, he was caught and arrested.

Police said officers patrolling the area noticed the suspect's strange behavior, so they checked out the murderer.

The police officers had asked the suspect to open the black bag he was carrying, and that was how two human heads were discovered.

The murderer initially told the police officers that he had been paid to get rid of the human heads. However, reports said he later changed his story, saying he knew the victims, that they were his in-laws, and he lived with his wife in their house until they were asked to evict.

As the investigation progresses, it is expected that the Puebla Prosecutor's Office will confirm the version of the detainee and establish whether the daughter of the couple killed and the parents of Juan Carlos are involved in the crime.

