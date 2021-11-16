U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers had seized illegal drugs worth more than $53 million in two operations at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas on Friday.

Based on the report, the estimated street value of the confiscated methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana was worth $53,299,099. The officers intercepted the illicit drugs despite the tactic of drug traffickers to use different supplies.

According to Fox23, the news release of the CBP said the officers discovered the illegal attempt after finding that the drug traffickers concealed the meth and cocaine in a shipment of fresh cauliflower arriving from Mexico.

In another operation, the officers detected another smuggling attempt when they discovered the illegal drugs in a shipment of seat cushions that also came from Mexico.

First Drug Interception in Texas: Drug Concealed Inside Fresh Cauliflower Shipment

After the initial assessment, the CBP officers placed for further inspection the 2013 Kenworth tractor, the vehicle used by drug traffickers in entering the U.S. soil.

The inspection led to the discovery of 412 packages that contained the suspected illegal drugs. The agency said at least 50 packages contained some 113 pounds of alleged cocaine, and the rest had around 2,611 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

The CBP said the illegal drugs combined had an estimated street value of $53,096,364. The drugs were found concealed in the shipment of fresh cauliflower arriving from Mexico.

Second Drug Interception: Traffickers Hide Illegal Drugs in Seat Cushion Shipment

The second seizure happened later that evening, also at World Trade Bridge. CBP officers encountered a 2012 Ford E-350 manifesting a shipment of seat cushions that arrived from Mexico.

The truck was also referred for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection, resulting in the discovery of 400 packages of marijuana.

Based on the report, the shipment contained some 1,013 pounds of alleged marijuana. The agency noted that the narcotics had an estimated street value of $202,735.

The CBP said it had seized the narcotics while the cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

Alberto Flores, the director of the Laredo Port of Entry, said the seizure made by the officers at the Texas crossing represented the latest uptick of contraband smuggling attempts. The Laredo Port of Entry director noted that drug traffickers concealed the illegal drugs through "commercial supply chains."

Flores added that CBP officers continued their robust enforcement posture and their dedication to the border's security operations. He said the excellent work of the officers led to their major narcotic interdictions at their cargo facilities.

According to news reports, there was a decrease in marijuana seizures in the country in 2021. However, the numbers were still alarming for cocaine as the number went up, while methamphetamine has been consistent in terms of production.

Written by: Jess Smith

