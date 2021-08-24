On what would have been Kobe Bryant's 43rd birthday, the wife of late NBA icon Vanessa Bryant posted an emotional tribute on social media on Monday.

According to People, the 39-year-old wife of Kobe Bryant shared a photo of them kissing on Instagram with a heartfelt message to honor the "Black Mamba" on his special day.

"Happy birthday, Papi. Te Amo por siempre. Amor Eterno," Vanessa wrote, calling the LA Lakers star Kobe Bryant her "eternal love."

The couple's eldest daughter Natalia, 18, also greeted her daddy on his birthday and posted a 2004 photo of herself and her late father.

The night prior to Kobe's birthday, Vanessa and her daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, went to Disneyland and Disneyland's California Adventure park as a family. It was the place where Vanessa and Kobe had their first date.

Vanessa posted a photo on her social media account showing off bracelets that spelled out the names of her daughters, including her late daughter Gianna, and Kobe and captioned: "Always with me."

Also on Monday, Kobe's sister, Sharia Washington, shared photos of Kobe from his childhood in honor of his birthday. Washington also wrote a message on her social media account along with an old commercial of her sibling playing basketball.

If he's still alive, Washington said she would be texting him funny memes about getting old and gray and laughing at his smartass comebacks. Kobe's sister also thanked her brother for being an inspiration to many people all around the world.

Last year, August 24 was named "Kobe Bryant Day." The date featured the two jersey numbers of the Black Mamba, 8 and 24, that the late NBA legend wore during his 20-year career in the league.

In March, Vanessa Bryant shared that her daughters helped her "smile through the pain" and gave her strength amid heartbreak and grief.

Vanessa-Kobe Bryant Love Story

The couple was married for two decades after first meeting on a music video set in 1999. Vanessa met the NBA icon when he was pursuing a music career, despite his music not being released.

Bryant took part in the music video of "G'd Up" by Tha Eastsidaz, where he met Vanessa. Vanessa, who was a 17-year-old dancer back then, was still in school at the time. Due to her skills, Vanessa Bryant was chosen to be part of the video.

During an interview in the past, Kobe Bryant shared and remembered the first time he saw the woman he wanted to become his wife and mother of his children. The former LA Lakers player said that he was still looking for Vanessa even after they were done filming the music video.

