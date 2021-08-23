Three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee chose LeBron James over Steph Curry as a teammate during an AMA session with Bleacher Report on Thursday.

The former Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee and Phoenix Suns big man have had a lengthy NBA career. McGee has been able to play with some of the best players in the world, and most of it was with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

JaVale McGee Chooses 'The King' Over Chef Curry

According to Lakers Daily, during his latest B/R AMA with his mother, Pam McGee, JaVale was asked whom he enjoyed most playing with between Curry and James, and he was curt in his response. McGee leaned towards the four-time NBA champion.

"I would probably say LeBron the first year I was on the Lakers," McGee admitted to a fan when asked about the NBA superstar he enjoyed playing with more.

The recent gold medalist from the Tokyo Olympics spent much of the past half-decade playing alongside Curry and James. However, fans were shocked that McGee chose his first season in purple and gold uniform, referring to the year he did not win a ring with the Lakers. Statistically, it was a more productive year for him.

McGee chose the year he averaged 12 points, five rebounds, two blocks in 22 minutes of action. In 2018, McGee joined the LA Lakers, but they endured a disappointing season after signing LeBron James as a free agent during the offseason.

McGee spent two seasons with James and the Lakers, where he averaged 9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting at 62.8 percent from the field.

The Three-Time Champion's NBA Journey

The 33-year-old three-time champion was able to help James and the Lakers win an NBA title during the 2019-20 season. Before suiting up for the purple and gold squad, JaVale McGee spent two seasons with Curry and the Warriors, where he won two titles.

McGee was with the Golden State Warriors from 2016 to 2018, where he played a key part in helping his team capture back-to-back titles. James and Curry had faced off 39 times throughout their NBA careers, and 22 of those matchups came in the postseason. Their last matchup came last season during the NBA's play-in tournament.

James and Curry competed against each other for four consecutive times in the Finals, with Curry winning three of the four matchups, but McGee preferred to play with James over Curry.

McGee's contributions to the Warriors were appreciated by the team's front office after helping the team win two titles in 2017 and 2018. JaVale McGee signed a one-year deal this offseason to join with the last year's runner-up Phoenix Suns.

