LeBron James would have some extra motivation before heading into the 2021-22 NBA season after getting zero votes from scouts and executives in a poll for best player in the league.

According to Bleacher Report, ESPN's Tim Bontemps said Thursday that the 10-person poll showed a split between Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn Nets Kevin Durant as the best player in the NBA. LeBron James was reportedly not even mentioned among voters.

LeBron James Got Zero NBA Executive Votes

Bontemps noted that the 10-person poll was composed of NBA executives and scouts. Sporting News reported that several topics were tackled during the survey, including the best player in the NBA before the 2021-22 season.

Even an Eastern Conference executive chose Giannis Antetokounmpo over LeBron James, who exited last year's postseason at the first round of the playoffs.

Citing injury and age in playing a huge role in their decisions, the Executive said one "can certainly argue for Durant and LeBron, but between injury and age, can they consistently do it?"

The Return of the #WashedKing

After a friend of LeBron James brought the poll results to his attention on social media, the famous hashtag resurfaced once again. LeBron James rebooted #WashedKing after he was perceived slightly by NBA executives.

James later raised it to "#SUPERWASHED." He even took the campaign in his other social media accounts, where he made liberal use of different emojis like rolling on the floor/laughing. LeBron James also unleashed the #WashedKing classic, completed with a crown emoji.

MVP Caliber Season Prior to Injury

LeBron James was sidelined for much of last season with an ankle injury after a scramble during a game against the Atlanta Hawks where Solomon Hill accidentally hit him. The Los Angeles Lakers star finished his short 2020-2021 regular season with an average of 25.0 points, 7.8 assists, and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Despite his short regular-season stint, it was still enough to put him second-team All-NBA, but he was clearly a step behind other top players in the league because of the injury despite leading the MVP race before his injury.

A season prior, the 36-year-old led the LA Lakers to an NBA title after winning the NBA Finals MVP for the fourth time in his career. In his post-season workouts, LeBron James seemingly showed that he plans to return strongly on the court next season.

Despite not getting any vote among league executives, James was still considered one of the league's best players by the NBA 2K franchise.

In NBA 2K22, James got a rating of 96 overall, which placed him in a four-way tie with Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and long-time rival Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

