Former teammates Kevin Durant and Draymond Green blamed Golden State Warriors (GSW) coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers for breaking up the team in 2019.

The two players said Kerr and Myers mishandled the fallout from the players' argument, which led to the departure of Durant from the team after the 2018-19 season.

According to ESPN, both Durant and Green said in an interview posted Wednesday on Bleacher Report that Kerr and Myers were at fault for the Warriors 2019 break up.

The Reason for Kevin Durant's Departure From Golden State Warriors

Both Kevin Durant and Draymond Green noted that it was the way both GSW heads handled the emotional back-and-forth on the floor of the players that spilled over into the locker room after an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples on November 12, 2018.

During the first episode of Green's new show "Chips" presented by Bleacher Report, Green asked Kevin Durant how much that argument weighed in his decision to pack his things and leave the Bay Area.

"It wasn't the argument, it was the way that everybody acted like it didn't happen," Durant told Green.

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant's Friendship

The 31-year-old NBA defensive player, Draymond Green, who the GSW ultimately suspended for the next game due to his role in the argument, said he spoke to Warriors management after they flew back to the Bay Area following the Clippers game.

Green noted that he had a message for Myers and the Warriors management when the whole group asked him to apologize to Kevin Durant.

Green said he told the group at the time that the only individual who could make it right was him and KD. Green added that there was nothing that they all could do, and they would just mess it up. And for both Green and KD, they believed that the GSW heads did "f---ed it up."

Both former teammates, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, appeared to get over the heated exchange the next couple of weeks after the locker room incident. However, the uncomfortable nature of the public incident, combined with the repeated questions from the media, got into the players.

GSW players and coaches were repeatedly asked about the locker room incident in almost every city they visited, and it hovered over the organization all season.

After his injury and the locker room incident, Kevin Durant decided to sign with the Brooklyn Nets the following season. Since KD's departure, the Warriors have missed the playoffs for two consecutive seasons.

Kevin Durant noted that he saw parallels between the Warriors' situation and the Chicago Bulls' breakup while watching "The Last Dance." KD compared their situation to the Scottie Pippen incident who did not go into a game.

In the end, Durant said both of them agreed that they would just forget about what happened by trying to "dance around it" even though they did not like the vibe.

