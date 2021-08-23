In his 18-year career in the NBA, LeBron James edged half of NBA teams in terms of postseason success, setting more playoff games than 50 percent of teams in the league, a fan laid out the astonishing statistics Sunday.

Since playing in 2003, Lebron James has created a number of unbelievable records. However, there were still relatively unknown achievements of "The King" that would completely blow fans' minds.

Netizen Reminds NBA Fans to Appreciate LeBron James' Greatness

According to The Sports Rush, an online username u/iSleepUpsideDown reminded the fans of NBA to keep appreciating the greatness of "The King." The netizen gathered information that showed the dominance of LeBron James in the postseason.

The King played a total of 266 postseason games and played more postseason games than 15 other NBA teams. If ranked with all NBA teams in terms of total playoff games played, LeBron James would be ranked 16th in the list.

LeBron James became the all-time leader in playoff games played during the NBA Finals against Miami Heat, in which they ended up as the NBA champions.

Prior to 2019, where he missed the playoffs due to an injury, LeBron James made the playoffs every year and made eight straight appearances in the NBA Finals from 2011-18, a feat that the league had never seen before.

Many players today were complaining about the situations they were drafted in and the limited support or help from the front office, but these excuses were not part of the King's vocabulary.

The 4-time NBA champion was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, which was a small-market team back in 2003. With the odds truly stacked against him, LeBron James took the struggling Cavaliers team back into the playoffs in just his third season.

Prior to the '03 draft night when LeBron James was chosen as the overall no.1 pick, the Cleveland Cavaliers struggled with a record of 17-65. In his succeeding seasons with the Cavs, he improved the team's seasons record each year.

READ NEXT: #WashedKing: Lebron James Reacts to Zero Votes in NBA's Best Player Poll From Executives, Scouts

LeBron James Winning More Playoff Games Than 20 Other Teams

Aside from 266 games played in the postseason, LeBron James also won more playoff games than 20 other teams in the league. The King won a total of 174 games in the postseason.

James surpassed former LA Lakers guard Derek Fisher for the top spot on the playoff list of games played with 259 games in total. James' postseason longevity was exceptional. Considering his total postseason games, it was already equivalent to more than three full regular seasons.

Also, out of the 4,489 players to have appeared in an NBA regular-season contest, 63 percent of them did not even get into 260 games in total. James' postseason career alone has included more games than most NBA players' entire careers.

READ MORE: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Trae Young Among NBA Players Not Happy With Latest NBA 2k22 Ratings

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: LeBron James Playoff MIXTAPE - From NBA