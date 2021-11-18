A top aide for Vice President Kamala Harris turned in her resignation on Thursday, as the official continues to face growing criticisms and horrific poll numbers.

A White House official confirmed the resignation of Vice President Kamala Harris' communications director, Ashley Etienne, saying that her resignation will take effect next month, New York Post reported.

"Ashley is a valued member of the Vice President's team, who has worked tirelessly to advance the goals of this administration," the White House official told Fox News on Thursday.

The official did not discuss the specifics of why Etienne will step down from her post, but the official said that the communication director will "pursue other opportunities."

It can be recalled that Ashley Etienne is a former Biden campaign adviser and served House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as her communications director twice. She also served the government during the Obama administration.

READ NEXT: VP Kamala Harris Criticized After Allegedly Using "French Accent" While Speaking at a Paris Laboratory

Kamala Harris Criticisms

Etienne's resignation came after a report from CNN surfaced saying that the office of the vice president was sidelined by the Biden administration.

On Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the issue during an interview with George Stephanopoulos when she was asked if she feels the same way. Harris answered that she does not feel that way.

Harris also faced several criticisms from the public. In June, the vice president was criticized for laughing when she was asked by a reporter if she will visit the border after President Joe Biden tapped her to lead the White House efforts in addressing the root causes of migration in the United States.

Aside from criticism she also faced a record low approval rating. In one recent survey, Harris received an approval rating of 28 percent, a number which is "historically" bad for a vice president.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Says Kamala Harris Criticisms Rooted on "Race and Sex"

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the negative criticisms the vice president face is rooted in racism and sexism.

Psaki made her comments during an interview with Politico's "Women Rule Exchange" when she was asked if she feels that the criticisms slammed against Vice President Kamala Harris was because she was the first woman of color to assume the post.

"Yes, criticism from the outside, absolutely," Psaki said.

Psaki blasted the "Right-wing" politicians, saying that it was easy for them to target the vice president because she is the first woman – and the first woman of color – to assume the second-highest role in the government.

"I think that there's no question that the type of attacks - the attacks on her that certainly, being the first she is many times over, is part of that," Psaki added.

It was not the first time the White House press secretary defended the vice president against the criticisms slammed against her.

Earlier this week, Psaki described the relationship between Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden, despite reports of Harris being sidelined by the administration. Psaki called Harris a "vital partner" to the president.

For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) November 15, 2021

"For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country," Psaki highlighted, mentioning that Kamala Harris oversees voting rights, the roots causes of migration, and expanding broadband.

READ NEXT: 'Horrible': Kamala Harris Condemns Border Agents Using Horses and Whip-Like Cords to Disperse Haitian Migrants

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Clyburn: Harris Criticism Could Be 2024 "Mischief" - From MSNBC