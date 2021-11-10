Vice President Kamala Harris faced criticisms on Wednesday after she went viral for allegedly talking in a "French accent" while speaking at a laboratory in Paris on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Harris toured the Institut Pasteur and spoke alongside a group of scientists about the U.S.-France Alliance on scientific research, Fox News reported.

In her speech, the vice president then mentioned what politicians do, as she mocked them how they stick to "The Plan" they campaigned for. However, the vice president was noticed to change her dialect whenever she used the said phrase.

Kamala "Cringe" Harris visits a group of French scientists and speaks to them as if they're toddlers, lamenting that people expect their elected officials to keep their promises. pic.twitter.com/93eoZEip4R — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 10, 2021

"In government, we campaign with 'The Plan'... Uppercase T, upper case P, 'The Plan,'" Harris said. The vice president continued that politicians were expected to defend "The Plan" or their promises.

People were quick to criticize Harris for how she spoke during her speech in the Paris laboratory. Senator Josh Hawley's Press Secretary Abigail Marone took to Twitter to ask if the vice president was using a French accent during her speech.

Is she using a FRENCH ACCENT?! I love this episode of Veep. https://t.co/HC0eaq0nsY — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 10, 2021

"Is she using FRENCH ACCENT," Marone said, emphasizing the dialect.

Fox News Contributor Joe Concha also reacted to the way Harris spoke, saying that "There are really no words anymore."

I wonder if she practiced accents with her child actor friends. https://t.co/s7lm4bZhY0 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 10, 2021

GOP strategist Matt Whitlock also expressed his wonders if the vice president "practiced accents with her child actor friends."

Aside from speaking about "The Plan," where she was criticized, the vice president also said that politicians must work like scientists.

"One of those things people in politics and government should really take from the approach of scientists - scientists operate with hypothesis," Harris said, contending that hypotheses are well-thought-out and planned and that they update their hypothesis and analyze what went wrong if something failed during the process.

Kamala Harris Visits Paris Laboratory

The laboratory Harris visited on Tuesday was the workplace of her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan, who worked in the Institut Pasteur during the 1980s, People reported.

According to Harris, some of the "most significant discoveries" in science, such as HIV/AIDS, rabies, breast cancer, and mRNA vaccines and pandemics, occurred in the said laboratory in collaboration with the French and American scientists and other scientists from around the world.

The vice president reportedly spoke with a virologist and researcher who studies the symptoms that arise from those diagnosed with COVID-19.

Harris was also reported to privately speak with researchers who worked with her late mother in the 1980s.

Kamala Harris Meets French President Emmanuel Macron

Aside from visiting the Paris Laboratory, Vice President Kamala Harris also met with France's President Emmanuel Macron.

The vice president visited France's chief executive on Wednesday evening, three years after ex-President Donald Trump shunned the European leaders who marched in unity along Champs-Elysees, Los Angeles Times reported.

Both leaders were positive that their meeting marked "the beginning of a new era" that required both countries to work together.

Harris then mentioned that "success" was always the product whenever the United States and France worked together on "challenges and opportunities," noting that both countries have the same values and priorities.

Harris' meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron also came amid a rift between the Biden administration and the French government over an arms deal.

