Stephen Curry once again carried the Golden State Warriors to another victory, 104-89, after he led a 17-0 run in the final period of their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.

On a night where the Golden State Warriors could not hit a three-pointer or get a rebound against the bigs of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Curry refused to let his team lose despite trailing by double digits after three quarters at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Stephen Curry Torches Cleveland Cavaliers in Final Period With 20 Points

According to ESPN, Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in the game's final period against the Cavaliers. Curry hit three consecutive 3-pointers, and the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors overcame a 13-point deficit to defeat the Cavaliers.

After being down in the first 36 minutes of the game, Curry played all but the final minute of the fourth period put the Warriors in a better position.

Aside from Curry, Draymond Green dished dimes for the Warriors team as he finished the night with 14 assists, and Nemanja Bjelica was spectacular off the bench. He scored 14 points and got three crucial steals since they were struggling during the game.

Stephen Curry almost single-handedly torched the Cavaliers and erased a 13-point deficit at the start of the fourth period. Apart from the three straight three-pointers, Curry made two layups and assisted Damion Lee on a layup that put the Warriors ahead 85-81.

The Warriors held the Cavs scoreless for the first 5:40 of action in the final period, forcing them to commit two 24-second clock violations. The extended Curry family scored the Warriors' first 24 points on the 4th, with his brother-in-law, Damion Lee, throwing in nine to complement the 15 from Curry.

READ NEXT: LA Lakers Start 5-Game Road Trip With Loss as Giannis Antetokounmpo Carries Milwaukee Bucks to a Big Win

Stephen Curry Outscores Whole Cavs Team in 4th Quarter

Despite the effort of Darius Garland, who scored 25 points against his father's old team, the Cavs team fell short as Garland committed seven turnovers.

Kevin Love had 17 points for the Cavaliers, but the production from their starters Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Collin Sexton, plus backup Lauri Markkanen, were missing. Other Cavaliers, Ed Davis, had 14 rebounds, and Dean "Not that D-Wade" Wade had 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Stephen Curry was 9-16 behind the arc, shooting 56.3 percent in the three-point territory, but the rest of his teammates was 6-27 combined. Andrew Wiggins was 5-11 from the field, but he was 0-5 from distance.

Due to the disparity in the height, the team could not rebound their own misses, with Cleveland boxing out and pulling in 12 offensive rebounds in the first three quarters. Ed Davis gave Kevon Looney a hard time on the boards, despite the absence of Cleveland's towering frontcourt.

Furthermore, even Steve Kerr was amazed by Curry, just like everyone who was watching the game. During the post-game interview, Curry credited the team's "Strength In Numbers" mentality for the win, and a big push came from some members of the Warriors bench.

Lee was +30 in his 23 minutes of playing time, while Juan Toscano-Anderson, who had been out of the rotation, made all three of his shots and was +21 in terms of efficiency. Meanwhile, Otto Porter Jr. was +24 in his 20 minutes of play on the floor.

READ MORE: Crypto.com Pays More Than $700 Million for 20-Year Naming Rights of Staples Center; Arena's New Logo Debut Set on LA Lakers-Brooklyn Nets Christmas Game

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Stephen Curry Can't Contain Himself After Hitting Double Step-Back Three - From NBA Highlights