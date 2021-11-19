CDC Panel Strongly Promotes Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots to Old Americans?

An independent CDC panel, which consists of vaccine experts, strongly promoted COVID-19 vaccine boosters to old U.S. residents.

According to CNBC's latest report, the medical researchers unanimously suggested using Moderna and Pfizer vaccine booster shots for all adult Americans.

On the other hand, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said yes to the CDC panel's recommendation. Based on the statement of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's experts, people at the age of 18 and above are eligible to get additional vaccine doses.

It seems like the CDC group also wants older individuals to do the same, which is now being criticized.

CDC Panel Strongly Promotes Vaccine Boosters to Old Americans

The latest recommendation of the independent CDC panel mainly focused on older people, who are at the ages of 50 and above, saying that these adults should also have booster shots.

"As a clinician deep in the clinical trenches, I am really glad that we have clarity and streamlining of the recommendation so that all Americans can understand the vaccines that are recommended for them at this time," said Dr. Camille Kotton, one of the committee members.

The suggestion of the CDC is currently important since more and more individuals are now being hospitalized because of the deadly COVID-19 virus. NBC News reported that even fully vaccinated individuals are also brought into emergency rooms.

Antiviral COVID-19 Pills to Arrive

Since the current global pandemic is somehow not easing, Pfizer and other health firms are now announcing their new COVID-19 antiviral pills, which are expected to help infected individuals in their recovery.

Channel News Asia reported that the U.S. government already signed a $5.3 billion contract with Pfizer so that the country can receive its antiviral pill supplies.

"This agreement would help ensure millions of doses of this drug would be available to the American people if it is authorized," said the U.S. States Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Right now, the government is making huge efforts to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus. As a resident, the best thing you can do is follow the implemented safety measures and the suggestions of the CDC and other health experts as much as possible.

