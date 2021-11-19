President Joe Biden called on Americans to protest peacefully after the "not guilty" verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial over the Kenosha killings.

Biden also expressed his own sentiments regarding the jury's verdict, saying it left him "angry and concerned," Fox News reported.

Ahead of expected protests, Biden urged everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law, adding that violence and destruction of property have no place in the country's democracy.

The president said the White House with federal officials has been in touch with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' office to prepare for the case's outcome.

However, Joe Biden noted that he stands by with the jury's conclusion, noting that the jury system works and one has to abide by it.

On Friday, the jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin declared Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two people and shot another during unrest in Kenosha, not guilty on all counts.

READ NEXT: "Persecuted Unfairly": Former Pres. Donald Trump Expresses Support for Arrested Capitol Rioters

Kyle Rittenhouse as a "White Supremacist"

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has refused to answer a question regarding why Joe Biden suggested that Kyle Rittenhouse was a white supremacist.

But as she replied, Psaki implied that Rittenhouse was a vigilante, according to a CNBC report. The press secretary then said she would not be speaking about it at the time as it was an ongoing trial.

Psaki noted that people should not have opportunists corrupting peaceful protests by rioting and burning down the communities they claim to represent.

Rittenhouse's mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, said Joe Biden had defamed her son when he called Rittenhouse a white supremacist. During her appearance on Fox News with host Sean Hannity, Wendy noted that her son is not a white supremacist.

National Review reported that the prosecution contended that Rittenhouse was a rogue opportunist who traveled to Kenosha to seek out opportunities for violence.

The prosecution also alleged that Rittenhouse committed homicide. Meanwhile, the defense argued that the 18-year-old acted in self-defense that night.

Rittenhouse also testified in his own defense last week and broke down on the stand as he recounted his version of events.

Former President Donald Trump lauded the verdict in a statement, congratulating Kyle Rittenhouse for "being found innocent of all charges," NBC News reported.

The Kenosha Killings in Wisconsin

Kyle Rittenhouse shot dead two men during racial unrest on the streets of Kenosha on August 25 last year. Rittenhouse fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum, 36; and Anthony Huber, 26. He also injured 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz.

He faced five charges, including intentional homicide. It was a charge that carries a life sentence, BBC News reported.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said people believed to be in a "militia" or "vigilante group" had been patrolling the streets at night. Rittenhouse appeared in several videos with those groups, according to an NBC Chicago News report.

The Daily Caller earlier interviewed Rittenhouse, and the 18-year-old said that people are getting injured and that part of his job is to help people.

Kyle Rittenhouse said if there was somebody hurt, he is running into harm's way. He mentioned that he had his rifle with him so he could protect himself. He added that he also has his medkit.

READ MORE: Pres. Joe Biden Says He Does Not Care if People Think He's 'Satan Reincarnate' After Expressing Support On Bipartisan Probe of Capitol Riot

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: WATCH: Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down In Tears As Jury Acquits On All Charges - From NBC News





