The little son of SpaceX founder Elon Musk on Wednesday made a rare appearance at one of his father's business Zoom presentations and said hello to the audience.

Musk's son, X AE A-Xii, also known as "Little X," appeared at the virtual event organized by the U.S. National Academies Space Studies Board, and the SpaceX founder could not help but wear a proud smile on his face as he held his and music artist Grimes' son in his lap, The Daily Mail reported.

Elon Musk was reportedly on the Zoom conference to share an update regarding his reusable aircraft Starship. The SpaceX founder shared it in the audience composed of those from the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

Elon Musk Son Joins at SpaceX Founder's Zoom Presentation

During a virtual presentation, Elon Musk appeared professional. He wore a button-up white shirt and dark grey blazer while doing his duty as a father to his son, Independent reported.

Ahead of his presentation, the SpaceX founder asked for an introductory video showing his headquarters to be played. As the video played, Little X was heard saying "car, car" while the rocket was transported to the site.

Elon Musk corrected his son, saying that "rocket, but it's a rocket on a big car."

Hi the name is little Elon, I mean Baby X. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/r4dF0qidY8 — Tesla Silicon Valley Club (@teslaownersSV) November 18, 2021

Musk's son did not fail to bring more joy to the attendees, as he adorably said "hi" to the audience then waved his hands and arms that looked like a funny dance.

After realizing that his son was the star of the Zoom presentation, Elon Musk's eyes grew wide as he looked surprised.

The child was also reportedly entertained by the indistinct chatter, and expressive faces as someone from the audience attempted to correct the audio of the introductory video. A third person then entered the room and took Little X away from his father.

Elon Musk's Son Other Appearances

It was not the first time Elon Musk proudly showed his son, Little X. In July, Musk shared a photo of him and his newborn that he captioned "Das baby kann nock keinen löffel benutzen." The German quote translates to "the baby cannot use a spoon yet," Today reported.

Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen pic.twitter.com/UETqVIA4BP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

Musk and Grimes had Little X in May last year, as they hit the headlines for giving their baby an unusual name. In September, the SpaceX founder confirmed that he parted ways with Grimes but emphasized they "still love each other" and were on good terms.

Musk said his little son is staying with him, but her ex-wife has a bigger role in raising Little X at the moment.

"Right now there's not much I can do... Grimes has a bigger role than me right now... When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me," the SpaceX founder told the New York Times.

Elon Musk has already had six children from his previous relationships, including Nevada Alexander, who died as an infant in 2002.

Musk said he looks to his relationship with his five other children for ideas on how to later connect them with Little X.

