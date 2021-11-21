The Christian Aid Ministries confirmed that two of the missionaries, who were kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, had been released and were now safe.

The Ohio-based church organization announced on Sunday this development in the Haiti kidnapping that happened last month.

"We have learned that two of the hostages in Haiti were released. We praise God for this! Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for," the Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement.

However, the organization said they could not provide or confirm the names of those released, the reasons for their release, where they are from, or their current location for security purposes.

"We ask that those who have more specific information about the release and the individuals involved would safeguard that information," the Christian Aid Ministries noted.

Haiti Kidnapping: Religious Group Urges Public to Pray for Missionaries Remain Captive by Haitian Gang

The Christian Aid Ministries noted that while they were happy with the release of the two missionaries, their "hearts are with the fifteen people who are still being held" by the Haitian gang.

"We encourage you to continue to pray for the full resolution of this situation... Continue to lift up the remaining hostages before the Lord," the organization said.

CNN reported that authorities in the U.S. and Haiti have not publicly commented on whether any hostages were released.

The Haitian gang abducted the 16 missionaries from the U.S. and Canada while traveling by car northeast of Port-au-Prince on October 16. Their Haitian driver also was kidnapped.

The Haitian gang known as "400 Mawozo" claimed responsibility for the group's abduction. There were five children in the group, USA Today reported.

Haitian Gang Leader Demands Million Over Release of Missionaries

The 400 Mawozo gang reportedly demanded $1 million per hostage. In a video posted on social media a few days after the abduction, the leader of the said Haitian gang said he would kill the missionaries if his demands were not met.

The leader also threatened Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the country's Chief of National Police, Leon Charles. U.S. and Haitian authorities have reportedly been quiet about their negotiations to release the missionaries.

Kidnap for ransom in Haiti became widespread after the July assassination of the country's president, Jovenel Moise. In a report issued in September, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti, known as BINUH, said Haiti's National Police recorded at least 328 kidnapping victims in the first eight months of 2021, compared with the 234 in 2020.

The U.S. government earlier urged American citizens to leave Haiti because of the country's deepening insecurity.

