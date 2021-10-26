A gang leader from Haiti on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry in exchange for allowing the fuel to be accessible amid the fuel shortage the country continues to experience.

The gang leader who demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Henry was identified as Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier, Al Jazeera News reported. Cehrizier was reportedly the leader of a Haitian coalition of gangs called "G9." The said coalition of gangs was known to be present in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince.

Haiti Gang Leader Demands Resignation of Haitian PM

In a radio interview on Monday night, Cherizier underscored that he would ensure the safety of the fuel truck's passage if the current Prime Minister steps down from his post, Reuters reported.

"The areas under the control of G9 are blocked for one reason only - we demand the resignation of Ariel Henry," the gang leader said in an interview with Haiti's Radio Mega.

Cherizier also provided a specific time that they wish Henry would resign.

"If Ariel Henry Resigns at 8:00 a.m., at 8:05 a.m., we will unblock the road and all the trucks will be able to go through to get fuel," the gang leader pointed out.

The office of Haiti's prime minister has not yet issued an official statement regarding the request of the gang leader.

As of Tuesday, the transport system of the country, as well as businesses, were affected by the fuel shortages. Gas stations remain empty, and gangs were known to block the entry of ports that hold the fuel stores.

It was not the first time that Prime Minister Henry received threats from gang leaders.

Last week, 400 Mawazo Gang Leader Wilson Joseph also threatened Henry and Haiti's Chief of National Police, Leon Charles. They demanded the $1 million ransom for each of the American missionaries they held captive, or they will kill every one of them.

"You guys make me cry. I cry water. But I'm going to make you guys cry blood," Wilson said, speaking at the funeral of whom they alleged were members of their gang that was killed by the Haitian police.

Haiti Fuel Shortage

Unicef, a children's agency of the United Nations, warned that the fuel shortage placed the lives of patients at risk, as the issue affected the major hospitals of Haiti, BBC reported.

The organization pointed out that most hospitals in the country rely on fuel-powered generators to keep their patients alive. The agency also noted that at least 300 children, 45 women, and 150 COVID-19 patients will be at risk due to the shortage.

"No child should ever die because of a power cut," Unicef's Deputy Haiti Representative Raoul de Torcy said.

According to reports, fuel supplies in Haiti were disrupted for a week as drivers were too scared to traverse the roads controlled by gangs. Furthermore, roadblocks established by protesters fighting for the country's security also hampered the delivery of fuels.

Meanwhile, Haiti's foreign aid bureau, BMPAD, confirmed that the country is expecting 150.000 barrels of diesel and 100,000 barrels of gasoline to arrive by Wednesday.

