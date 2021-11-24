Chrissy Teigen clapped back at her social media haters, who criticized her recent eyebrow transplant. Teigen took to Instagram stories this week to show off her eyebrow transplant.

She said she was "excited" for the procedure that takes hairs from the back of the patient's head, Entertainment Tonight reported.

In the Instagram story that has since been deleted, Teigen showed how she looked before and after the eyebrow transplant.

Chrissy with her new brows ✨ pic.twitter.com/EGqaBRIpn8 — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) November 23, 2021

However, some netizens quickly commented on Teigen's story, criticizing the procedure she underwent. On Monday, John Legend's wife could not help but respond to the criticism, Fox News reported.

"WHY are peoples so f---ing riled up over any little thing I do? You're gonna give yourselves a heart attack," Teigen wrote on her Instagram story alongside a screenshot of an article detailing the eyebrow transplant that she underwent.

Dr. Jason Diamond, the expert who did Teigen's eyebrow transplant, noted that the procedure was usually done to people who overplucked their eyebrows or simply experienced "eyebrow thinning" with time.

READ NEXT: Chrissy Teigen Claps Back on Heather McDonald After Comedian Called Her Hypocrite Over Instagram Post; Says She was Extra Sensitive Over Son's Death

Chrissy Teigen Receives Backlash Over Eyebrow Transplant

Chrissy Teigen hit back at her haters after undergoing an eyebrow transplant procedure, which she shared on her Instagram stories.

As the 35-year-old model and entrepreneur shared her eyebrow transplant journey to her followers on Instagram, some of her haters were quick to throw shade and criticisms on her.

A Twitter user said she would be happy to donate her eyebrows, hairline and throw in her small forehead to Teigen if she could have her dad, grandmother, and part of her lung back that she lost due to COVID.

I'd be happy to donate my #eyebrows, my good hairline, AND throw in my small forehead to @chrissyteigen if I could have my dad, my gran and part of my lung back #thankscovid https://t.co/qeOYqZWkd2 — Lady Skylar McCready (Hermitessa of Art) (@artbyskym) November 23, 2021

Another user commented on the cookbook author's eyebrows transplant saying, "when one has money, one can do sorts of silly, nonessential things."

Chrissy Teigen Got an Eyebrow Transplant. Chrissy Teigen has a new set of thick, bushy eyebrows thanks to a surgery that takes hair follicles from the back of your head and installs them over your eyes.🙄When one has money, one can do all sorts of silly, nonessential things!" pic.twitter.com/pbKXFyG8gH — Sumner (@diamondlass99) November 23, 2021

One user called the eyebrows procedure "Maslow's Hierarchy of Human Needs," adding that people whose most of their needs in life are met like Teigen only worry about their eyebrows.

It's called Maslow's Hierarchy of Human Needs. When most of your needs are met in life, then you worry about your eyebrows. Which is why the wealthy are always so clueless.https://t.co/hNyYQW565A — Julie LancasterWhann (@JulieBarefoot) November 23, 2021

Another Twitter user said Chrissy Teigen had an eyebrow transplant while "the world is going to hell in a hand basket."

Chrissy Teigen Criticized Over 'Squid Game' Party

Earlier this month, Chrissy Teigen was also criticized for hosting a Squid Game-inspired party for her celebrity friends.

A Twitter user called out the celebrity for her "tone-deaf" party while pointing out the irony of the wealthy masquerading as the poor together with the desperate characters from the series. One of Teigen's haters called her "the dumbest b*tch alive" for throwing the party.

chrissy teigen is probably the dumbest bitch alive this is the most tone def shit i’ve ever seen in my life💀 pic.twitter.com/6kvuF4aPDY — mrs.maraschino (@lili_ndungi) November 14, 2021

According to Buzzfeed, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went all out for the Squid Games party hosted at her house. They reportedly hired pricey party planners to turn their decadent mansion into the show's set, including the bunk beds, maze staircase, and big piggy banks stuffed with cash.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went ALL OUT for a Squid Games party hosted at her house, hiring pricey party planners to turn their decadent mansion into the show's set. There was a maze staircase, bunk beds, and large piggy banks stuffed with cash. pic.twitter.com/hjG7CZByrK — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) November 18, 2021

READ MORE: Chrissy Teigen and Michael Costello Feud: Leona Lewis Sides with Teigen, Saying Costello Embarrassed Her

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen Debuts New Eyebrows Following Transplant - From People