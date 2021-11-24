The New York Knicks capitalized the first suspension of LeBron James in his 19-year career as they outlasted the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, 106-100.

According to CBS Sports, the NY Knicks leaned in the big fourth quarter of their young guard Immanuel Quickley. The Knicks guard scored 12 of his 14 points in the final period.

LeBron James-less Lakers Struggle Against New York Knicks

In the 12-point production of Immanuel Quickley in the final period, he hit timely three 3-pointers in a pivotal three-minute stretch. The young Knicks guard stepped his game up since the team missed the numbers of veteran guard Derrick Rose.

Also, another Knicks guard Evan Fournier added a team-high 26 points in his 42 minutes of action in Madison Square garden.

Despite the early foul trouble that forced Julius Randle to sit much of the fourth quarter, the Lakers were not able to capitalize on the absence of the star on the floor. Randle contributed 20 points and 15 boards, but he only shot just 7-for-17 and committed five turnovers.

The Knicks teased a blowout from the tipoff after the team dropped a total of 36 points in the first quarter. The New York team even pushed the lead to 25, which was the highest lead of the night.

Los Angeles Lakers Fell Short Against New York Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers' defense took a nap in the opening period, but Lakers guard Avery Bradley led the charge in trimming the lead to almost a single digit before halftime. Russell Westbrook awoke in the third quarter and carried his team to a comeback to knot the score at 79 late the third period.

Without LeBron James, who was suspended for one game after an altercation with Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart, the Lakers could not keep up with the New York Knicks.

LeBron James was suspended for the incident on Sunday night when he incited Isaiah Stewart into a violent rage by bloodying his face with a swinging fist.

The New York's advantage went further because of an illness of the Lakers' other star, Anthony Davis, who woke up with a fever but still managed to put up 20 points in 34 minutes of action with a 7-for-17 shooting night.

The NY Knicks were also shorthanded without their veteran guard Derrick Rose who was out due to sprained ankle, while Taj Gibson suffered a groin strain and center, Mitchell Robinson, due to a concussion. But the absence of his trusted players prompted coach Tom Thibodeau to shift to a small ball and utilize a Randle-Obi Toppin frontcourt.

Furthermore, despite receiving a big ovation from the Garden crowd, Carmelo Anthony also struggled at MSG. The Los Angeles Lakers, who were stumbling to start the season, were the NBA's oldest team this season after they employed stars like Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook, DeAndre Jordan, Rajon Rondo, and Trevor Ariza.

