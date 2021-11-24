The Biden administration may restart former President Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy, also known as Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP), as early as next week.

Axios confirmed the news through a DHS spokesperson, Marsha Espinosa, saying that migrants who will be sent back to Mexico will be offered an option to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

It can be recalled that the Trump administration established the "Remain in Mexico" policy in January 2019. The policy returns migrants to Mexico while waiting for their asylum hearings instead of keeping them in the United States.

Biden Admin to Reinstate Remain in Mexico Policy

Another DHS spokesperson, who was not identified, did not blatantly say to Fox News that they will reinstate the Trump policy by next week, but they said that they are working on reimplementing the MPP "as promptly as possible," adding that their move came after the court required them to reinstate the said policy.

However, Espinosa revealed that they cannot push through with the move if the government of Mexico will not agree with what the Biden administration is planning.

"We cannot do so until we have the independent agreement from the Government of Mexico to accept those we seek to enroll in MPP," Espinosa said. The DHS spokesperson then added that they will communicate to the court and the public about the "timing" of the "Remain in Mexico" policy's reimplementation when they are prepared to do so.

The Biden administration's reinstalment of the said policy also possesses a difference from the original Migrant Protection Protocol.

Immigration officials confirmed that adults enrolled under the "Remain in Mexico" policy will be offered with COVID vaccine, but it will not be required.

However, it is still unclear at what point during the process migrants can avail the said privilege, whether before they turn back to Mexico or return to the U.S. for their court hearing.

Another DHS official confirmed that the Migrant Protection Protocol will be reinstated first in El Paso and Brownsville, Texas, and San Diego, California.

Biden Administration on Remain in Mexico Policy

The news about the "Remain in Mexico" policy being reinstalled came after the Biden administration, through the DHS, issued a memo in late October, calling for the termination of the said policy.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that the MPP "imposed substantial and unjustifiable human costs on the individuals" that were exposed to harm in Mexico while waiting for their court hearings.

"I have concluded that there are inherent problems with the program that no amount of resources can sufficiently fix," Mayorkas pointed out.

The memo came after the Biden administration's first attempt to stop the "Remain in Mexico" policy was blocked by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryck, saying that the federal procedure was not observed during the cancellation of the said policy.

Kacsmaryck's move forced the Biden administration to restart the said policy.

"As we have previously stated, we are required by court order to reimplement the MPP," a DHS spokesperson said.

