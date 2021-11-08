A White House adviser claimed on Sunday that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will determine the amount of payouts to be given to the migrant families separated on the border under ex-President Trump's "zero-tolerance policy."

White House Adviser Cedric Richmond confirmed the news in an interview with Fox News Sunday, New York Post reported.

White House Adviser Says DOJ to Determine Migrant Families Payouts

According to Richmond, the DOJ would weigh and decide on the amount of the payment if the move would save the taxpayers' money.

"If the DOJ determines that it saves the taxpayers money and it rights a wrong, then they will make the determination that is necessary," the White House adviser pointed out, adding that he assumes that the DOJ will come up with an "adequate" dollar account.

Richmond did not mention how much the U.S. Justice Department targets for the payouts. However, several reports say that the settlements could cost up to $450,000 per family member.

Richmond pointed out that the DOJ is making its decision independently from the White House. He also blasted the comments of the Republican officials, who were critical about the payout, saying that the money would serve as an incentive for migrants who will try to cross into the United States.

Richmond said that they cannot say with a "straight face" that the parents are willing to be apart from their children for money.

"That's just not true... And we should not talk like that," Richmond noted.

President Joe Biden on the Payouts to Migrant Families Separated on Border

Richmond's comment came a day after President Joe Biden backpedaled on his comments calling out the reports of his administration paying the separated migrant families thousands of dollars. It can be recalled that President Biden said that the payouts amounting to $450,000 per migrant are "not going to happen."

On Saturday, Biden said that the migrant families who were separated during the previous administration "deserve some kind of compensation," Fox News reported.

"Whether it was legal or illegal and you lost your child, you lost your child, he's gone, you deserve some kind of compensation, no matter what the circumstances," Biden said, calling the zero-tolerance policy "outrageous behavior" from the previous administration.

The president also acknowledged that he has no idea what compensation will be given to the migrant families.

"What will that be, I have no idea. I have no idea," Biden highlighted.

Meanwhile, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre also walked back on the previous claims of the president, as she said earlier this week that Biden is "comfortable" about the settlement the DOJ is seeking.

"The president is perfectly comfortable with the Department of Justice settling with the individuals and families who are currently in litigation with the United States Government," the White House principal deputy press secretary said.

