Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Boca Raton man after the collision of two vehicles that killed two women and injured four others in a dark section of U.S. 441 North early Wednesday.

Based on a Local 10 report, a one-year-old girl was among those injured in the deadly crash in Florida. The victims were a family from Homestead who were driving to North Carolina to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

Boca Raton Man Charged with DUI Manslaughter After Deadly Crash in Florida

The Florida Highway Patrol said the van, which carried six people from Homestead, was traveling north on U.S. 441, while the pickup truck driven by the 32-year-old Boca Raton man was also traveling north before the crash happened.

According to Ocala Star Banner, the Boca Raton man, who was identified as Logan Levi Alexander Weir, faces two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injuries, and two counts of DUI property damages and injuries. He was booked into the Marion County Jail past 6 a.m. with a bail set at $22,000.

The deadly crash happened close to Northwest 95th Street, which is situated north of Ocala. The road was immediately blocked by sheriff's deputies and a road crew as troopers took measurements and interviewed witnesses.

Authorities also allowed an official from the Medical Examiner's Office to inspect and document the bodies of two women at the scene. The road was reopened at around 7:40 a.m. based on the statement of the troopers.

Deadly Crash in Florida Kills Members of Family Traveling to Celebrate Thanksgiving

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said an older model Chevy Silverado driven by Weir was in the left lane as he traveled northbound on U.S. 441. A witness told the officers that the Chevy went around a UPS semi tractor-trailer and entered the right lane.

After he went in the right lane, troopers said the Chevy slammed into the back of a newer model KIA Sedona SUV that was also cruising the right lane.

Due to the impact, it split the SUV's left rear/side open as the vehicle swerved off the roadway and onto the right shoulder while overturning. The officers said the SUV then traveled into a grassy area and ejected four individuals who were sitting in the back.

Officials did not provide the names of the victims of the deadly crash in its statement. But troopers did describe how the victims were related.

The troopers noted that the SUV driver was a 58-year-old man, and he was being treated for minor injuries at a hospital in Gainesville. His 61-year-old wife and 32-year-old daughter were thrown from the back of the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 29-year-old son of the driver, who was sitting in the front seat, was treated for minor injuries in a hospital and was eventually released. His 26-year-old wife and 10-month-old daughter, also thrown from the back of the SUV, were both in serious conditions in separate hospitals.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they found a car seat in the vehicle, but the child was not buckled in.

