Some Democrats ripped President Joe Biden over the high gas prices across the United States and called his plans to release millions of barrels of oil in the reserve a "band-aid" policy.

Democratic Virginia Representative Abigail Spanberger commented on the high gas prices across the U.S. as she pinned the bale to the president in an interview on Wednesday.

Rep. Spanberger on the increasing cost of gas: “There’s a variety of contributing impacts, but certainly the buck stops with the President.” pic.twitter.com/rXjMbIII5P — America Rising (@AmericaRising) November 24, 2021

"There is a variety of contributing impacts, but certainly I think the buck stops with the president," Representative Spanberger said.

She also added that she was proud to be one of the legislators in Capitol Hill to be alarmed by the issue.

"I'm proud to be among those legislators on Capitol Hill that continue to ring the alarm bells about how serious that is [high gas prices]," The Virginia representative noted.

Currently, the American Automobile Association (AAA) recorded to days average price of regular gas was at $3.397 per gallon, an amount lower than yesterday's regular gas amounting to $3.398.

Aside from Representative Spanberger, Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia also ripped President Joe Biden on his decision to release millions of barrels of oil into the Strategic Petroleum reserve as "policy band-aid."

Manchin said that Biden's move will not resolve the "wound" inflicted by the overlooked energy policy in our nation.

Donald Trump Rips President Joe Biden Over Oil Release

The Democrats were not the only ones to rip the president over high gas prices and his move to release millions of barrels of oil in the nation's reserve.

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump said that the oil present in the reserve is meant only for "serious emergencies."

"Those reserves are meant to be used for serious emergencies, like war, nothing else," Trump pointed out.

The former president added that Biden's move concerning the oil reserve will only set the oil prices "artificially lowered.

It can be recalled that during the onset of the pandemic, the Trump administration, through the Department of Energy, purchased 77 million barrels of American-made crude oil to begin to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Trump once again made the move when the prices of oil sat deep in April last year.

Donald Trump said that he filled the reserve three years ago when during the time when oil prices "were very low." He also highlighted that no president other than him wanted to pay the price of filling the reserve with oil.

Pres. Joe Biden on High Gas Prices

The comments of the critics came after President Joe Biden authorized the release of 50 million barrels of oil in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to alleviate the high prices of gas across the U.S.

However, the president admitted that his move will not lower the prices of gas across the U.S. overnight.

"While... our combined actions will not solve the problem of high gas prices overnight, it will make a difference," President Biden said, adding that the price drop on gas will take time, but it will happen.

