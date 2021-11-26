Many people have recently raised questions on whether Brian Laundrie's parents could be charged in Gabby Petito's case.

Even though Laundrie was the lone suspect in Petito's death, some legal experts said it was still possible that other individuals could be charged.

Former agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Jennifer Coffindaffer believes that Chris and Roberta Laundrie could still face charges.

Coffindaffer told News Nation Now that the elder Laundries have "possible culpability under 18 U.S.C. 3," which was accessory after the fact.

"And possibly 18 U.S.C. 1519, which is obstruction in terms of if they tampered with any evidence after that crime was committed," she added.

Larry Koblinsky, a forensic scientist, echoed Coffindaffer's arguments. He told News Nation Now that members of Laundrie's family could find themselves in legal trouble if they assist or help Laundrie escape.

Koblinsky cited the likelihood that Laundrie "didn't do this alone" and may have had assistance.

"Whoever did help him can be penalized, can suffer legal consequences for aiding and abetting his escape," he noted.

Family Lawyer Believes Brian Laundrie's Parents Will Not be Charged in Gabby Petito's Case

The attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie believes that Laundrie's parents would not be charged with any crimes in connection with Gabby Petito's disappearance and death.

Attorney Steven Bertolino told Insider on Wednesday that he has "no reason to believe" that Laundrie's parents would be charged with any crimes concerning "this case."

Neama Rahmani, the president of the firm West Coast Trial Lawyers, said prosecutors would need to find evidence that the elder Laundries "knew or should have known" that their son killed Petito to charge them "with accessory after the fact."

Rahmani noted that if Laundrie's parents did lie to law enforcement like leading them "on a wild goose chase to get their son a head start, that's a problem," as they could be charged with making false statements.

Gabby Petito's family attorney revealed that prosecutors were considering charging more individuals in the case. In a statement, attorney Richard Stafford said Petito's family was asked not to make any comments as the FBI continued with its investigation.

He noted that the family was also asked to wait for the United States Attorney's Office and the Teton County Prosecutor's Office "to make a determination on whether any additional individuals will be charged."

"When the determination is made, we will have a statement," the lawyer said.

Stafford issued the statement following the medical examiner's announcement about Laundrie's autopsy report on Tuesday.

Brian Laundrie's Autopsy Could Close Gabby Petito's Case

According to the autopsy report, Brian Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

Some experts think that the information on Laundrie's death could close the case of Gabby Petito. Forensics expert Jennifer Shen told The Sun that she believes there was enough evidence to close Petito's case.

"While we will have to wait for the completion of the investigation, which will likely include attempts to examine and decipher the notebook, the circumstances seem pretty clear," said Shen, adding that there's currently no indication there were other individuals involved.

Former NYPD homicide detective Tom Joyce also echoed what Shen said as he also feels the case will be closed because of the "exceptional" incidents.

"Gabby's murder will be closed with what's known as an exceptional clearance, or where the suspect and culprit is known but cannot be arrested - in this case, because he's dead," Joyce said as reported by The Sun.

Brian Laundrie's partial skeletal remains were found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida on October 20. The remains were confirmed to belong to him after a "comparison to known dental records."

The initial autopsy of Laundrie's remains did not uncover a cause or manner of his death, so the remains were sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination.

According to Bertolino, Laundrie owned a gun, and his parents turned over all of their guns after cops told them when they first reported him missing.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

On September 19, Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said Gabby Petito was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

Brian Laundrie was never charged in connection with Gabby Petito's murder. But an arrest warrant was issued for him for allegedly fraudulently using his fiancee's debit card after her death.

