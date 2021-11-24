Dog the Bounty Hunter thinks that Brian Laundrie may still be alive despite the autopsy report saying that Gabby Petito's fiance died by suicide.

Dog The Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, expressed his doubts that Laundrie is really dead during an appearance on Fox News on Tuesday night.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino announced earlier in the day that autopsy results showed that Laundrie died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was suicide.

Bertolino noted that Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, have been informed about it, and they still mourned over the loss of their son. But even after the family lawyer's statement, Dog the Bounty Hunter suggested that Gabby Petito's fiance could still be alive.

"If he's alive, he's going to be arrested... but right now it looks like he committed suicide... and it's a tragedy for both families," Chapman said.

However, he acknowledged that the experts had already looked at the remains, adding that he "only chases live people" and not dead.

Some Twitter users reacted to Chapman's suggestion that Gabby Petito's fiance could still be alive. One user wrote: "Even though news just broke that Brian Laundrie's autopsy results came back that he 'shot himself in the head,' Dog the Bounty Hunter was claiming he may still be alive and Fox News cut the feed."

Another user noted that "Dog the Bounty Hunter doesn't believe the feds. Guy (Laundrie) is still alive."

READ NEXT: Brian Laundrie's Dad Bizarrely Followed by YouTuber Back to His Florida Home to Hug Him, Offer Condolences

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Remains Found May Not Be Brian Laundrie

Dog The Bounty Hunter earlier speculated that the skeletal remains found in a Florida park might not belong to Laundrie. He said one indication for him was the lack of reaction from Laundrie's parents when the remains were found.

Duane Chapman noted that Laundrie's mom seemed to wipe away just a single tear after being informed that her son's remains were only a few feet away from her.

Being a mom who gave birth to him, Dog The Bounty Hunter said one would expect her to scream, collapse, or at the very least sob openly. However, he noted that both parents showed almost no emotion, which was not a normal reaction of a parent who lost a child.

Another "oddness" raised by Duane Chapman was that the dentist involved in the case was a relative of Laundrie.

The FBI earlier announced that the skeletal remains discovered at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20 belonged to Laundrie after a "comparison to known dental records."

According to Dog The Bounty Hunter, the dentist that identified the dental records of Brian Laundrie was his very own uncle.

Florida Experts on Brian Laundrie's Autopsy Report

Two local experts in Florida were intrigued by what's not included in Brian Laundrie's autopsy report, ABC 25 reported. Former FBI Agent Stuart Kaplan said the fact that the autopsy report did not publicize any other information aside from Laundrie committing suicide by shooting himself in the head may indicate that the investigation is still ongoing.

"That tells me that law enforcement is still actively investigating whether perhaps other crimes may have been committed," Kaplan noted.

Kaplan added that he believes the investigators may be investigating whether someone helped Laundrie escape the surveillance of the police and stay hidden. That's why the time and date of his death have not been released.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg echoed what Kaplan said, noting that if investigators figured out that someone lied to them, they could be charged with a felony offense.

Aside from Laundrie's death, both experts said investigators may also be looking into Gabby Petito's murder since nobody has been charged yet.

"They're going to try to figure out more details about what happened and if anyone else was involved... The last thing they want is for some accomplice to go free," Aronberg noted.

Kaplan and Aronberg also found it suspicious that the gun used by Laundrie to commit suicide was not found along with his remains.

They said that given that the area where Laundrie's remains were found had been underwater for some time, it's completely possible the gun just floated away.

Meanwhile, forensic expert and former director of San Diego Police Crime Lab, Jennifer Shen, told The Sun that she believes the police may have already found the gun used by Laundrie.

"Because the cause of death released was suicide by a gunshot wound to the head, it leaves one to believe there is additional evidence proving this... It is likely if a weapon could be recovered, it already has been," Shen said.

According to Bertolino, Laundrie owned a gun, and one firearm was missing from the family home after cops told them to turn over all their firearms.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Gabby Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Allegedly Seen 'Alive' in Texas After He Underwent Surgery to Remove Part of His Jaw Bone

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Brian Laundrie's Death Ruled A Suicide By Medical Examiner - From NBC News