Brian Laundrie's involvement in Gabby Petito's case continues, even though it has been nearly a month since authorities found his skeletal remains in a Florida park.

According to News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin, the FBI investigation on the couple's case is still open.

"Many are asking for a Gabby Petito/Brian Laundrie case update. There isn't much - but here are a few nuggets. The FBI investigation is still open," Entin tweeted on Thursday.

Because of the FBI's ongoing investigation, Entin noted that the North Port Police Department in Florida could not release any reports or videos they had requested.

1/3

Many are asking for a Gabby Petito/Brian Laundrie case update. There isn't much - but here are a few nuggets.

The FBI investigation is still open.

North Port PD are not releasing reports/video we have requested because the FBI investigation is still open. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) November 18, 2021

READ NEXT: Brian Laundrie Family Lawyer Says Remains of Gabby Petito's Fiance Have Not Been Turned Over Yet to Family

Charges Against Brian Laundrie Still 'Active'

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming has issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie over debit card fraud on September 23.

The FBI Denver earlier said the issued warrant was pursuant to the use of unauthorized access devices related to Laundrie's activities following Petito's death.

Laundrie reportedly used a debit card and PIN for accounts that did not belong to him for charges of more than $1,000 sometime between August 30 and September 1. Court documents showed that Laundrie "knowingly with intent to defraud" used a debit card belonging to Petito.

According to Entin, the "federal bank fraud charge case" for the use of "unauthorized access devices" that Laundrie is facing in Wyoming "is still open and active."

Entin noted that federal prosecutors would likely file a motion to drop proceedings in the case once Laundrie's death certificate has been issued.

3/3

I'm told once the autopsy is officially complete -- and a death certificate is issued -- Federal prosecutors would then file a motion in Wyoming to drop that case.

That has not happened yet and it is still showing active. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) November 18, 2021

But Entin said while the FBI announced that they identified Laundrie's remains after a review of dental records, the official autopsy or cause of death has yet to be released.

Laundrie has also been the subject of a manhunt as investigators searched for clues in Petito's disappearance and death.

The month-long chase for Gabby Petito's fiance came to an end after the FBI said the skeletal remains discovered at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20 belonged to him.

Gabby Petito's Death

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by the North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

On September 19, Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

Meanwhile, Steven Bertolino, the attorney for Laundrie's family, earlier said the initial autopsy of Laundrie's remains did not uncover a cause or manner of his death. He noted that the autopsy did not produce concrete results on Laundrie's death.

Bertolino said the remains of Gabby Petito's fiance were sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination. He noted that the results of the forensic anthropologist's examination are expected this month.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Update: Gabby Petito's Family Is Still Grieving, but Says Foundation in Her Honor Is Helping Them Cope

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Brian Laundrie Cause Of Death, According To Florida Sheriff - From Us Weekly